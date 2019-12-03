We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
EUR/USD Opening Range in Focus as US Mulls Higher Tariffs for Europe
2019-12-03 00:30:00
News
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
Brexit Briefing: Focus on Post-Brexit US-UK Trade Deal as Trump Visits UK
2019-12-03 09:00:00
News
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD May Fall on US-EU Trade War, China Tariffs Loom
2019-12-02 23:00:00
News
President Trump on China Trade Deal - May Wait Until After 2020 Election
2019-12-03 11:22:00
Gold Price Bid as US President Trump Warns of New European Tariffs
2019-12-03 10:30:00
News
Gold Prices Near Highs as New US Tariff Threat Sinks Risk Appetite
2019-12-03 07:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on How OPEC+ Alliance Evolves
2019-12-03 06:00:00
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
President Trump Says it Might be Better to Wait Until After 2020 Election for China Trade Deal

Gold Price Bid as US President Trump Warns of New European Tariffs

Gold Price Bid as US President Trump Warns of New European Tariffs

2019-12-03 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Forecast, Technical Analysis and Charts:

  • US looking to impose 100% tariffs on $2.4 billion of French imports.
  • Gold battling technical levels, breakout nears.

Brand New Q4 2019 Gold Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

DailyFX Interactive Global Commodities Infographic

Gold Analysis – US ups Trade War with Europe, Risk Assets Sag

The United States has threatened to apply 100% tariffs on a range of French goods, saying that the recent French digital tax is unfair. US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said late Monday that the US will ‘take action against digital tax regimes that discriminate or otherwise impose undue burdens on US companies.’ A range of French products, including champagne and cheese, to the tune of $2.4 billion could be affected by the new tariffs. European equities slipped lower in early turnover, apart from the DAX which is recouping part of Monday’s heavy losses.

Adding fuel to the risk-off move, US President trump told reporters at today’s NATO meeting in London, that recent comments from President Macron that NATO is ‘brain-dead’ are disrespectful and that Germany are not their ‘fair share’ to NATO. In addition, President trump said that he was not going to get involved in the UK elections and that he hadn’t thought about the vexed issue of the NHS in any US-UK trade deal.

Against this mini-flare in US-EU relations, gold has picked up a small bid and is currently battling to break above the 20-day moving average and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The short-dated ma sits around the $1,463/oz. level while Fibonacci retracement is a fraction higher at $1.463.5/oz.Over the last week gold has picked up around $15 with the daily chart making a series of short-term higher lows, while volatility – measured by ATR – remains at multi-month lows. The first area of resistance is between $1,479/oz. (November 20 high) and $1,481/oz. (50-dma) before $1,500/oz. comes into play.

Psychological Levels and Round Numbers in Forex Trading

Gold Price Forecast Chart (April – December 3, 2019)

Gold Price Moving Higher on the Daily Chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

IG Client Sentiment shows that how traders are positioned in a wide range of assets and markets. Retail customers are 77% net-long gold, a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

