We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD: Signals May Trigger a Price Correction - Euro to USD Forecast
2019-12-02 10:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2019-12-02 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NZD/USD Surges, GBP/USD Muted, Crude Oil Spikes - US Market Open
2019-12-02 14:02:00
Sterling - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD and FTSE - Updated Charts
2019-12-02 12:53:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Chart Hints at Downturn, Nikkei May Be Topping
2019-12-02 07:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-11-29 16:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-02 13:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Failing to Inspire Buyers
2019-12-02 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NZD/USD Surges, GBP/USD Muted, Crude Oil Spikes - US Market Open
2019-12-02 14:02:00
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-02 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD is finding it difficult to move either way with any conviction as traders move to the side-ahead of next Thursday’s General Election. Get your GBP/USD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/1iGUrlUDOD https://t.co/ENMoVR2Bm4
  • $DXY falls below 98.25 this morning ahead of US ISM data https://t.co/pPstIc9Zdh
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open of the week/month - https://t.co/dFw88WP8eH
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 5mins! https://t.co/RgnsklZ2Gl
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT for his weekly #scalping #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/RPhKYGiASl
  • Greed has proven to be a hindrance more than assistance for traders. How does greed lead to FOMO in trading? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/aT8TZjlFqP https://t.co/V114hn9iIX
  • Currency Wars: What to Expect if a Currency War Breaks Out? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/10/16/Currency-Wars-What-to-Expect-if-a-Currency-War-Breaks-Out.html
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 AM GMT to prepare for major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/d5MAOTwJAg https://t.co/yAhuox6sFN
  • Fed's "not" QE *cough cough https://t.co/f2JgS6IQRB
  • President Trump says he will restore tariffs on all steel & aluminium that is shipped into the US from Brazil and Argentina
Sterling - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD and FTSE - Updated Charts

Sterling - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD and FTSE - Updated Charts

2019-12-02 12:53:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Sterling Price (GBP) and FTSE Analysis, Price and Charts

  • GBP/USD looking to move higher but near-term resistance holds sway.
  • EUR/GBP testing multi-month lows again.

Q4 GBP Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

GBP/USD Forecast: Polls Still Point to a Tory Majority but Gap Closes

GBP/USD – Trapped by General Election Polls

GBP/USD is finding it difficult to move either way with any conviction as traders move to the side-ahead of next Thursday’s General Election. The first upside target sits at 1.3013, before 1.3177 and 1.3382 come into view. To the downside, recent lows around 1.2820 to 1.2830 should cushion any sell-off with the 61.8% Fib retracement at 1.2338 just above. The ATR (bottom of the chart) shows the tightness of current trading ranges.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February – December 2, 2019)

Sterling - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD and FTSE - Updated Charts

EUR/GBP Searching for Support

After making a multi-month low at the end of last week, EUR/GBP has pushed higher but the move looks indecisive and the recent low is likely to be breached again. Below 0.8500, old horizontal support at 0.84907 and 0.84720. To the upside, the 20-day moving average cuts in at 0.85570, before the three-week high at 0.86050.

EUR/GBP Daily Price (November 2018 – December 2, 2019)

Sterling - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD and FTSE - Updated Charts

GBP/NZD Breaks Support, Trades at a Six-Week Low

GBP/NZD broke below the 2.00 barrier earlier today and the 1.9963 six-week low made last week. The break also took the pair below the 50-day moving average, after breaking the 20-dma on Friday and cast a bearish cloud over GBP/NZD. The CCI indicator at the bottom of the chart suggests that the pair may be oversold in the short-term.

GBP/NZD Daily Price Chart (January – December 2, 2019)

Sterling - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD and FTSE - Updated Charts

FTSE 100 – Supported by a Pair of Moving Averages

The UK big board is bouncing off a pair of supportive moving averages today (20- and 200-dmas) and continues to make short-term higher lows as it moves back to re-test the November 27 multi month at 7,446. A conclusive break above this level would also take out three recent highs and target the swing-highs at 7,529 and 7,622. A break lower would target the 50-dma at 7,289 and the November 21 low at 7,195.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (February – December 2, 2019)

Sterling - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD and FTSE - Updated Charts

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Surges, GBP/USD Muted, Crude Oil Spikes - US Market Open
NZD/USD Surges, GBP/USD Muted, Crude Oil Spikes - US Market Open
2019-12-02 14:02:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Oil Prices Soar on OPEC Signal
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Oil Prices Soar on OPEC Signal
2019-12-02 10:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Polls Still Point to a Tory Majority But Gap Closes
GBP/USD Forecast: Polls Still Point to a Tory Majority But Gap Closes
2019-12-02 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Holds Up On China Caixin PMI. RBA, GDP Loom
Australian Dollar Holds Up On China Caixin PMI. RBA, GDP Loom
2019-12-02 01:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Mixed
GBP/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.