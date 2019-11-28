EUR/USD Price Continues to Struggle Ahead of German Inflation Data

We wish you a fun filled thanks giving with family and friends! 🦃 https://t.co/5gsCFIOnoN

RT @malkudsi: USD/JPY Eyes Pushing to Multi-Month High – US Dollar to JPY Price Forecast More details in the link below: https://t.co/rKg5M…

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.52%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CfWhdY1n7j

Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.15% Gold: 0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/No1JCfvxMx

Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fvZONrcHPi

How can you be a part-time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOOgx9 #tradingstyle https://t.co/CB7P3Ii5J9

Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.12% US 500: -0.25% Wall Street: -0.29% Germany 30: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jkl1YT8rzl

China is considering putting drafters of Hong Kong human rights law on no-entry list, according to Global Times Editor in Chief

XAU/USD Price, Gold Eyes Falling to Multi-Month Low- GLD Technical Analysis More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xag-usd/2019/11/28/XAUUSD-Price-Gold-Eyes-Falling-to-Multi-Month-Low-GLD-Technical-Analysis-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/C2ZGfIWgDD