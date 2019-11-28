We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Re-Tests Confluent Support as USD Grinds at Resistance
2019-11-27 18:00:00
Euro Slides in Thin Trading Session on EU-US Trade War Headlines
2019-11-27 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Brexit Briefing: Most Accurate Election Poll Predicts Conservative Majority, GBP/USD Rises
2019-11-28 09:05:00
GBP/USD: British Pound Spikes as YouGov Poll Predicts Tory Majority
2019-11-27 22:40:00
USD/JPY
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Brace. Trump Signs HK Bill in Thin Trade
2019-11-28 00:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Pushing to Multi-Month High – US Dollar to JPY Price Forecast
2019-11-27 09:00:00
Gold
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Stock Build, China Eyed as Trump Backs HK
2019-11-28 07:00:00
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
2019-11-28 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Stock Build, China Eyed as Trump Backs HK
2019-11-28 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & Gold Technical Outlook
2019-11-27 13:00:00
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-27 16:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Most Accurate Election Poll Predicts Conservative Majority, GBP/USD Rises

2019-11-28 09:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
UK Election Analysis and Talking Points

  • Most Accurate Election Poll Expects Conservative Majority
  • Conservative Majority Would Propel GBP/USD Higher

BREXIT TIMELINE

Most Accurate Election Poll Expects Conservative Majority

Overnight, the long-awaited YouGov MRP Poll highlighted that the Conservative Party are on course for a big majority, which in turn saw GBP/USD break above 1.2900 and hit a high of 1.2950. The model had correctly called 93% of seats at the 2017 election, making it the most accurate poll, consequently, greater emphasis has been placed on this poll.

However, we must be cognizant of the fact that prior to this election, the poll has only been used at the 2017 election (making it 1/1), which had been released days before the election as opposed to two weeks before.

MRP Poll Results

  • Conservative Party: 359 (+42 seats)
  • Labour Party: 211 (-51 seats)
Conservative Majority Would Propel GBP/USD Higher

A similar outcome in the election as shown by the MRP Poll would likely see GBP/USD soar towards 1.3300, given that Boris Johnson would be able to pass his Brexit deal with relative ease, thus breaking the Brexit deadlock and the cloud of uncertainty that has gripped the UK economy. As it stands, GBP/USD implied volatility for the general election is at 45%, which in turn signals a 310pip break-even.

Source: CME

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Feb 2019 – Nov 2019)

Brexit Briefing: Most Accurate Election Poll Predicts Conservative Majority, GBP/USD Rises

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

