EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Price Probing Support Ahead of US Data Releases
2019-11-27 10:30:00
US Dollar Eyes PCE, GDP Data as S&P 500 Shows Signs of Topping
2019-11-27 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of Key UK Election Poll - US Market Open
2019-11-27 14:35:00
Brexit Briefing: SNP to Argue a Deal is Nowhere Near Being Done
2019-11-27 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
USD/JPY Eyes Pushing to Multi-Month High – US Dollar to JPY Price Forecast
2019-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY Climb Resumes on US-China Trade Deal Bets, GBP/USD Sinks
2019-11-27 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & Gold Technical Outlook
2019-11-27 13:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up, US Data Eyed
2019-11-27 07:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & Gold Technical Outlook
2019-11-27 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Improves as US-China Trade Deal Edges Closer
2019-11-27 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-26 22:30:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.19% Gold: -0.38% Silver: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tQHGkzhv7F
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (NOV 22) due at 15:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1379k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-27
  • $USD price action spiked toward intraday highs following rosy data reports that underscored the robustness of the US economy. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/7FOEGcOF7g https://t.co/7vhh6GxIAF
  • RT @CNBC: Pending home sales fall 1.7% in October, as housing shortage worsens https://t.co/iRA4oyMXDu
  • 🇺🇸 USD Pending Home Sales (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 3.9% Expected: 6.0% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (MoM) (OCT), Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (OCT), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (MoM) (OCT), Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD Real Personal Spending (OCT), Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.0% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-27
2019-11-27 14:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
MARKET DEVELOPMENT –GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of Key UK Election Poll

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

GBP: Marginal gains for the Pound as market participants await the YouGov MRP poll at 2200GMT. As a reminder, this was the poll that had predicted a hung parliament in 2017, however, keep in mind that this poll had first been released during the 2017 election campaign. Nonetheless, overnight Sterling implied volatility are notably elevated at 11.05vols, which in turn signals an implied move of 62pips.

YouGov MRP Poll 2017 vs Actual Result

Election Model

  • Conservatives 302, Labour 269, Lib Dems 12

Actual Result

  • Conservatives 317, Labour 262, Lib Dems 12
USD: The US Dollar picked up following a slew of better than expected economic data with the secondary GDP reading showing a 0.2ppt revision higher to 2.1%, while durable goods data had also surprised on the upside. (full report) In turn, the Euro edged below the 1.1000 handle with eyes on the Nov 14th low at 1.0987.

AUD: The Australian Dollar remained soft as the currency continued to digest the latest commentary from RBA Governor Lowe regarding QE. Reports from local banks note that they are more bearish on the RBA with Westpac calling for two 2020 rate cuts and H2 2020 QE, which in turn has seen the Aussie on the backfoot.

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (27/11/19)

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. US Dollar Buying Persists, CAD Longs Capitulate - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  3. EUR/USD: Downtrend Move Builds up Momentum - Euro vs USD Price Outlook” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

