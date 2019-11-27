We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Price Probing Support Ahead of US Data Releases
2019-11-27 10:30:00
US Dollar Eyes PCE, GDP Data as S&P 500 Shows Signs of Topping
2019-11-27 08:00:00
News
Brexit Briefing: SNP to Argue a Deal is Nowhere Near Being Done
2019-11-27 10:30:00
US Dollar Eyes PCE, GDP Data as S&P 500 Shows Signs of Topping
2019-11-27 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Eyes Pushing to Multi-Month High – US Dollar to JPY Price Forecast
2019-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY Climb Resumes on US-China Trade Deal Bets, GBP/USD Sinks
2019-11-27 00:00:00
News
Gold Prices Fall as US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up, US Data Eyed
2019-11-27 07:10:00
Gold Price Outlook Damaged but Bullion Remains Attractive
2019-11-26 20:00:00
News
Gold Prices Fall as US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up, US Data Eyed
2019-11-27 07:10:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Oil & Brent Eye Resuming Uptrend Price Action
2019-11-26 15:21:00
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-26 22:30:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Brexit Briefing: SNP to Argue a Deal is Nowhere Near Being Done

2019-11-27 10:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The Scottish National Party will launch its election manifesto Wednesday, claiming there is every chance the UK will leave the EU without a trade deal next year.
  • GBP/USD continues to ease; EUR/GBP stable.

GBP/USD easier, Scottish Nationalists to launch election manifesto

The Scottish National Party, which won 35 seats in the Westminster parliament at the last UK General Election in 2017, is to launch its 2019 election manifesto Wednesday, claiming that a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU remains elusive.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is expected to reject Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s claims that voting Conservative will “get Brexit done” by January 31 next year. “Brexit is nowhere near being done,” she will likely say.

Unless Boris Johnson is stopped, this will just be the start.​ Brexit is nowhere near being done. The Tories have barely got going – they haven’t even started trade talks,” she is expected to argue. “Because of Johnson’s hard-line position, there is every chance the UK will leave without a trade deal next year.”

GBP/USD Price Chart, 15-Minute Timeframe (November 26-27, 2019)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Sturgeon is expected to say there is still a chance of the UK leaving without a deal, and to add that would be a nightmare for Scotland.The truth is Brexit will dominate Westminster politics for years and years to come.​A vote for the SNP on December 12 is a vote to escape Brexit.

Brexit Glossary - Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

Ahead of the manifesto launch in Glasgow, GBP/USD is easier. However, EUR/GBP continues to meander sideways as it has for more than a month.

Brexit Timeline – The Path Ahead

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Resources to help you trade the forex markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2019-11-27 10:30:00
2019-11-27 09:05:00
2019-11-27 01:39:00
2019-11-26 18:30:00
