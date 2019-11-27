We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Re-Tests Confluent Support as USD Grinds at Resistance
2019-11-27 18:00:00
Euro Slides in Thin Trading Session on EU-US Trade War Headlines
2019-11-27 15:25:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of Key UK Election Poll - US Market Open
2019-11-27 14:35:00
Brexit Briefing: SNP to Argue a Deal is Nowhere Near Being Done
2019-11-27 10:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Eyes Pushing to Multi-Month High – US Dollar to JPY Price Forecast
2019-11-27 09:00:00
USD/JPY Climb Resumes on US-China Trade Deal Bets, GBP/USD Sinks
2019-11-27 00:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD on the Verge of a Breakdown?
2019-11-27 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & Gold Technical Outlook
2019-11-27 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & Gold Technical Outlook
2019-11-27 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Improves as US-China Trade Deal Edges Closer
2019-11-27 12:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?
2019-11-27 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-26 22:30:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.21% Gold: -0.48% Silver: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/21a2BVwjHI
  • The US Citi Economic Surprise Index rises to 13.80, as economic data surprises to the upside this week https://t.co/ZHgbvwnCDy
  • #Gold is sitting on support around the 1450-line, and within the confines of a developing big-picture bull-flag the trend is down. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/hDS9ewWTSa https://t.co/bl3bPYYYt4
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.52%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QZeO5BkTtC
  • Fed Beige Book: - Loan volume growth is modestly lower as reported by banks $DXY
  • Fed Beige Book: - Spending by consumers is growing moderately $DXY $SPX
  • Fed Beige Book: - Some retailers are saying tariffs are causing higher costs $DXY
  • Fed Beige Book: - Farm conditions are still hampered by weather and low AG prices $DXY
  • Fed Beige Book: - Outlook positive, economy to grow through 2020 - Home sales flat to modestly higher $DXY
  • Fed Beige Book: - Economic activity has been modest up until mid-November $DXY
Bitcoin Price Chart Turns Bullish, What Does This Mean for BTC/USD?

2019-11-27 19:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Chart Forecast:

  • Bitcoin has continued to slip since last week, testing the area beneath longstanding support
  • However, an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart could suggest gains are ahead
  • While the near-term outlook has turned bullish, the longer-term downtrend may remain intact

After suffering weeks of losses, the outlook for Bitcoin may have just turned bullish with the formation of an inverse head and shoulders pattern. Employing a band of support from May as the neckline, brief probes beneath $7,000 have created two shoulders and a head – creating an almost textbook formation of the bullish indicator. Since inverse head and shoulder patterns typically denote a bottom, Bitcoin could enjoy a brief respite from its longer-term downtrend, but it becomes a question of how far, and for how long, Bitcoin bulls will push the cryptocurrency – if at all.

Bitcoin Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (November 11 – November 27) (Chart 1)

bitcoin price chart bullish

Given the distance between the top of the neckline and the head, it could be argued the formation may drive Bitcoin as high as $8,100 – but this is far from certain. Further still, traders typically look for a surge in volume to accompany the initial break above the neckline, an aspect that could have been stronger in this particular instance. Still, amidst a bleak outlook, the formation should be a welcome sign for believers in the largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

That being said, I still maintain my bearish bias for the coin’s medium-term outlook. To that end, Bitcoin’s presence beneath support that I previously highlighted at $7,000 and $6,500 – albeit brief – speaks to the continued strength of bears. While bears and bulls battle it out, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for Bitcoin news and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

