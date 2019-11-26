We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Outlook: Euro, DXY Charts & More
2019-11-26 12:45:00
GBP/USD: Overtaking This Price Could be a Game Changer- British Pound to USD Outlook
2019-11-26 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: Debate to Continue for Months Says Former Deputy PM
2019-11-26 09:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
2019-11-25 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Grinds at Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-26 13:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech
2019-11-26 00:00:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
Trader Sentiment Remains Positive | Webinar

2019-11-26 13:10:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Traders remain confident, with stock markets surging ahead and little demand for safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc or Gold.
  • After talks between the US and China on their trade dispute, hopes have risen of a deal despite no concrete signs yet that one is close.

Trader confidence still high

Trading sentiment remains buoyant after the US and China held talks by telephone on their trade dispute, even though there are as yet no concrete signs of a breakthrough. A strong debut for Alibaba in Hong Kong has also helped offset concerns about the unrest there – helping global stocks at the expense of safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc and Gold.

Gold Price Chart, 30-Minute Timeframe (November 20-26, 2019)

Latest gold price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Elsewhere, the price of Bitcoin has rallied after its recent steep fall but GBP/USD is weaker after the latest opinion poll showing a narrowing gap between the ruling Conservative Party and the Opposition Labour Party ahead of the UK General Election on December 12.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

