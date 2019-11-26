Trader Sentiment Remains Positive | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Traders remain confident, with stock markets surging ahead and little demand for safe havens such as the Japanese Yen , the Swiss Franc or Gold

After talks between the US and China on their trade dispute, hopes have risen of a deal despite no concrete signs yet that one is close.

Trader confidence still high

Trading sentiment remains buoyant after the US and China held talks by telephone on their trade dispute, even though there are as yet no concrete signs of a breakthrough. A strong debut for Alibaba in Hong Kong has also helped offset concerns about the unrest there – helping global stocks at the expense of safe havens such as the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc and Gold.

Gold Price Chart, 30-Minute Timeframe (November 20-26, 2019)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Elsewhere, the price of Bitcoin has rallied after its recent steep fall but GBP/USD is weaker after the latest opinion poll showing a narrowing gap between the ruling Conservative Party and the Opposition Labour Party ahead of the UK General Election on December 12.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

A nalytical and educational webinars hosted several times per day ,

T rading guides to help you improve your trading performance ,

A guide specifically for those who are new to forex ,

And y ou can l earn how to trade like an expert by reading our guide to the Traits of Successful Traders .

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex