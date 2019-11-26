Dow Jones Gyrates at New High as Consumer Confidence Misses

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-11-26 15:00:00
GBP/USD: Overtaking This Price Could be a Game Changer- British Pound to USD Outlook
2019-11-26 10:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
2019-11-25 23:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Grinds at Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-26 13:34:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Oil & Brent Eye Resuming Uptrend Price Action
2019-11-26 15:21:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
Real Time News
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies (24H Change) #BITCOIN -3.22% #BITCOINCASH -2.80% #ETHEREUM -3.67% #RIPPLE -3.18% #LITECOIN -2.10%
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.648% 3-Year: -0.670% 5-Year: -0.601% 7-Year: -0.547% 10-Year: -0.376% 30-Year: 0.145%
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LFcSdgMaDK
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.11% US 500: 0.09% Germany 30: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pf9PlZkP9i
  • $USDMXN: US Dollar gunning for fresh month-to-date highs against the Mexican Peso https://t.co/zUgzHsjxOg
  • RT @LiveSquawk: #OOTT | #OPEC Mulls Extending Oil Production Cut Deal For 3-6 Months After March 2020 — TASS Sources https://t.co/EocdJY2Ssz
  • Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Oil & Brent Eye Resuming Uptrend Price Action More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usoil/2019/11/26/Crude-Oil-Forecast-WTI-Oil-Brent-Eye-Resuming-Uptrend-Price-Action-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/d5NDJNNI9o
  • Last Thanksgiving, Bitcoin's trading range was 50% larger than its 20-day ATR. If you're looking for an nontraditional market that can sport a little more volatility through the holiday period
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.580% 3-Year: 1.574% 5-Year: 1.591% 7-Year: 1.673% 10-Year: 1.733% 30-Year: 2.172%
  • If the chances rise of a no-deal #Brexit, that is likely to be negative for $GBPUSD. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/qiL8n5hSAA https://t.co/6yVB0Dyh4M
Dow Jones Gyrates at New High as Consumer Confidence Misses

Dow Jones Gyrates at New High as Consumer Confidence Misses

2019-11-26 15:21:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Consumer Confidence- Talking Points

  • Consumer Confidence declines to 125.5 in November, while expectations for the economy rose on a more upbeat outlook
  • Consumers confidence remains relatively high compared to historical norms and the survey suggest consumers have a willingness to spend this holiday season
  • Outlook on labor market conditions were mixed, with expectations for more jobs in coming months decreased to 15.7% from 16.9%

Markets remain largely unchanged on the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Survey showing a fourth consecutive drawdown for the index. While consumer confidence declined for the fourth month, short term expectations for the economy ticked up to 97.9 from 94.9 as consumers are slightly more upbeat about the economy over the next six months. The Dow Jones was largely unchanged as it reaches new highs.

Dow Jones Price Chart – 5 Minute Time Frame

Dow Jones Gyrates at New High as Consumer Confidence Misses

**Story still developing – Check back for updates**

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX forecasts on a variety of currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.