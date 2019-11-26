Canadian Dollar Outlook: Is USD/CAD Headed for a Reversal Lower?

If I had to make a determination on market type for the rest of the week, it would be 'range' (versus breakout or trend). Consider that for context in a $USDJPY analysis https://t.co/OwFI26i0Tn

Notable highlights from US Consumer Confidence: -Consumers’ assessment of the job market was less favorable than last month -Present Situation Index decline suggests that 4Q'19 economic growth will remain weak -Confidence levels still high, should support solid holiday spending https://t.co/NXE5xrmgoP

$AUDUSD: The Australian Dollar sell-off has is testing key Fibonacci support / November opening-range lows heading into the close of the month and a shortened holiday week- use caution here. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Iy1RRhnaqi https://t.co/VT8xHtolKJ

NY Fed buys $7.5b in Treasury Bills to maintain appropriate reserve levels $DXY $TNX

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.59%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.39%.

Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.09% US 500: 0.09% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.11%

Fed's Brainard: - Not seeing big impact on balance sheet from asset purchase plan $DXY

Fed's Brainard: - Mounting evidence showing a boost in activity due to lower rates $TNX