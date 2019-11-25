We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
2019-11-25 13:45:00
EUR/USD: Downtrend Move Builds up Momentum - Euro vs USD Price Outlook
2019-11-25 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open
2019-11-25 13:45:00
US Dollar Buying Persists, CAD Longs Capitulate - COT Report
2019-11-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-25 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakens Again as US-China Trade Hopes Boost Dollar
2019-11-25 03:06:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-25 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Lurking Off Record Highs and Currency Volatility Quiet Ahead of Holiday Week
2019-11-25 13:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Brent, SEK, NOK May Fall on Trade War Peril
2019-11-25 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.56% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yezImFG0iR
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.70% US 500: 0.65% Germany 30: 0.64% Wall Street: 0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PNwaSFHxnf
  • Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity: Actual: -1.3 Expected: -3.8 Previous: -5.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Push - Resistance Awaits https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/11/25/canadian-dollar-price-outlook-usd-cad-usdcad-bulls-push-resistance-awaits-js55.html $USDCAD https://t.co/fgQnJK775X
  • #Nasdaq: A hold here above 8226 will keep support well intact, a move sideways on it a bit more, like with the other indices, would do some good for loading the canon for another shot higher. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rOCrywKGxY https://t.co/woVs5lMuOo
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.10% Gold: -0.23% Oil - US Crude: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bSgmH1mKWk
  • USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Price Forecast: Euro & USD Continue Trendless Move vs CHF More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-chf/2019/11/25/USDCHF-EURCHF-Price-Forecast-Euro--USD-Continue-Trendless-Move-vs-CHF-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/ysfBOBYc9q
  • If "progress" is defined here as "creating a monopolistic and monopsonistic economy that deprives workers of a livable wage and consumers of a high quality product," then yes, today is a dark day for "progress" indeed. $UBER https://t.co/3qFEJGyZHC
  • “Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve Fail Again" https://t.co/Sl7N7ll76r
  • $SPX gaps up on the US session open to test all time highs at 3128 https://t.co/54txVdYpMT
GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open

GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open

2019-11-25 13:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

GBP: The Pound is notable outperformer in the G10 space with GBP/USD up 0.3%. Election polls over the weekend continued to show a sizeable lead for the Conservative party with the first seat projections of the campaign noted a 48-seat majority for the Tories. In turn, this has aided the Pound from Friday’s PMI led drop. Going forward, eyes will be on Wednesday’s YouGov MRP poll at 2200GMT, which had accurately predicted a hung parliament back in 2017.

EUR: The Euro is on the defensive to begin the week amid the pick up in the US Dollar, while maginally better German IFO data had been offset by relatively cautious comments from the insitute, which stated that industrial orders are still not satisfactory and export prospects have also darkened. Consequently, EUR/USD is testing support at 1.1000.

AUD: Despite equity markets pushing higher on US-China trade deal tailwinds, this has not spilled over into FX, with the Australian Dollar marginally lower for the session, having failed to breach the 0.6800 handle. RBA speeches are likely to dictate the Aussie in the next 24-hours with Deputy Governor Debelle scheduled to speak at 2350GMT, while RBA Governor Lowe is set to speak tomorrow on unconventional monetary policy at 08:15GMT. (RBA QE is a 2020 Risk)

GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (25/11/19)

GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/USD Tests Support, AUD/USD Eyes RBA QE Talk - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. US Dollar Buying Persists, CAD Longs Capitulate - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  3. EUR/USD: Downtrend Move Builds up Momentum - Euro vs USD Price Outlook” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast - Looking to Re-Test Three-Month Low
Gold Price Forecast - Looking to Re-Test Three-Month Low
2019-11-25 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
2019-11-22 19:30:00
GBP/USD and EUR/USD Suffer on PMI Report - US Market Open
GBP/USD and EUR/USD Suffer on PMI Report - US Market Open
2019-11-22 14:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.