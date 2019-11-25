Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Buying Persists, CAD Longs Capitulate - COT Report
2019-11-25 09:00:00
Euro Outlook: German IFO Data May Accelerate EUR/USD Selloff
2019-11-25 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Buying Persists, CAD Longs Capitulate - COT Report
2019-11-25 09:00:00
Euro and British Pound Fell on Soft Data, EUR/USD Eyes Support
2019-11-25 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again as US-China Trade Hopes Boost Dollar
2019-11-25 03:06:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Front-Loaded Week Due to Thanksgiving
2019-11-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Wilt as Markets Hope For 'Phase-1' US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-25 07:00:00
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Brent, SEK, NOK May Fall on Trade War Peril
2019-11-25 05:00:00
US Dollar, Gold and VIX Must Watch Markets with Trade Wars Competing with Liquidity
2019-11-24 16:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/E2hqoRdO7q https://t.co/d0D4plcvQp
  • RT @next_china: China’s imports of U.S. soybeans contracted to the lowest level in three months in October https://t.co/cCCP9BkfKE
  • RT @Schuldensuehner: Latest German business sentiment gives no pos surprise. Headline Ifo came exactly in line w/expectations at 95, small…
  • RT @crypto: Bitcoin sinks more than 10% to the lowest level in 6 months, extending last week’s slide over concerns about a crackdown on cry…
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Business Climate (NOV), Actual: 95.0 Expected: 95.0 Previous: 94.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-25
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Expectations (NOV), Actual: 92.1 Expected: 92.5 Previous: 91.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-25
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Current Assessment (NOV), Actual: 97.9 Expected: 97.9 Previous: 97.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-25
  • RT @economics: The first pickup in euro-area inflation in 5 months is on its way, with price growth forecast to have accelerated in Novembe…
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German IFO Business Climate (NOV), Actual: 95.0 Expected: 95.0 Previous: 94.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-25
  • RT @PaulJDavies: Capital spending by S&P 500 companies grew less than 1% in the third quarter, and would have fallen without #Apple and #Am…
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative

2019-11-25 09:10:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:

  • Old horizontal support around $6,500 stems recent downside.
  • Technical outlook remains negative and a 5-handle is not out of the question.

If you are interested in trading the cryptocurrency market, we have produced a Day Trading Guide to Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrenciesto help you better understand this highly volatile asset class.

Bitcoin (BTC) Continues to Crumble

The cryptocurrency sell-off continues with Bitcoin probing six-month lows over the weekend. We warned over the last couple of weeks that the technical outlook for Bitcoin was negative, and even after these heavy falls, the outlook remains for lower prices in the medium-term. One of the main fundamental drivers over the last few days was the recent crackdown by Chinese authorities on illegal platforms, with rumors – swiftly denied - extending to some of the more established exchanges. Either way, the market remains fragile and pointed lower.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms

A look at the daily chart shows that horizontal support at $7,310 was unable to stem the sell-off with the price trading all the way back down to $6,520, another old zone of horizontal support from back in mid-May. This level may hold in the short-term, with Bitcoin re-testing $7,300. However, if BTC is unable to confirm a close above $7,300 the downside will come back into play. Below $6,500, there is little in the way of support and a sustained sell-off may see the April 2 bull candle back in play. This would see Bitcoin trading back below $4,770.

The technical outlook remains medium-term negative with BTC trading below all three moving averages. BTC may get a short-term bid off the CCI indicator which shows Bitcoin trading in oversold territory.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (March – November 25, 2019)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative

IG Client Sentiment shows that retail traders are 85% net-long Bitcoin, a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday
2019-11-22 19:30:00
GBP/USD and EUR/USD Suffer on PMI Report - US Market Open
GBP/USD and EUR/USD Suffer on PMI Report - US Market Open
2019-11-22 14:30:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY & More – Charts for Next Week
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-22 13:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: RBA QE is a Material Risk to AUD/USD Outlook
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: RBA QE is a Material Risk to AUD/USD Outlook
2019-11-22 12:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.