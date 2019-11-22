We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Reverses on Worrying Services PMI, ECB's Lagarde Reiterates Fiscal Easing
2019-11-22 09:05:00
2019-11-22 09:05:00
EUR/USD Price Chart: Euro May Fall on PMI Data, Trade War
2019-11-22 08:00:00
2019-11-22 08:00:00
Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar - Webinar
2019-11-21 19:51:00
2019-11-21 19:51:00
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
2019-11-21 15:10:00
2019-11-21 15:10:00
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Gold Price Rebound Swayed by Renewed Hopes for US-China Trade Deal
2019-11-22 01:00:00
2019-11-22 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges 6% in Two Days – WTI Resistance Ahead
2019-11-21 16:30:00
2019-11-21 16:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
2019-11-22 09:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-21 21:00:00
2019-11-21 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • BoE Governor Carney on PMI at MPR - "PMI’s have turned out to be the less good about short-term nowcasting or forecasting but, again, taken in a sort of mosaic approach are useful in terms of understanding levels of uncertainty"
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI (NOV P), Actual: 48.6 Expected: 50.1 Previous: 50.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Composite PMI (NOV P), Actual: 48.5 Expected: 50.2 Previous: 50.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Ouch..... UK PMI weaker than expected across the board - Implies -0.2% GDP in Q4, however, as has previously been the case, the PMI survey's can get distorted by political uncertainty $GBP https://t.co/LNah6hArcj
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Composite PMI (NOV P), Actual: 48.5 Expected: 50.0 Previous: 50.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI (NOV P), Actual: 48.6 Expected: 50.0 Previous: 50.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Markit UK PMI Manufacturing s.a. (NOV P), Actual: 48.3 Expected: 48.8 Previous: 49.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/jpJ95lAIFK
  • Riksbank's Jansson (dove) reiterates that he is dubious about rate hike in December $SEK
EUR/USD Reverses on Worrying Services PMI, ECB's Lagarde Reiterates Fiscal Easing

2019-11-22 09:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Manufacturing Sector Beginning to Stabilise
  • Brief Uptick in Euro Faded as Service Sector Convergence Provides Concern
  • ECB Chief Lagarde Reiterates Calls for Fiscal Easing

BOTTOM LINE

A rather mixed set of PMI figures from both France and Germany, which in turn saw a brief pick up in the Euro quickly faded. The manufacturing sector is starting to show modest signs of stability with both countries reporting better than expected figures, however, Germany remains firmly in contraction territory. The services sector had disappointed with France unmoved at 52.9, while Germany’s services sector dipped to 51.3 from 51.6, marking the slowest growth rate in over 3-years, which in turn saw only a marginal lift in the composite figure. Perhaps more worryingly for Germany is the steady convergence between the weak manufacturing sector and the domestically focused services sector with IHS Markit noting that the lack of employment growth is becoming a concern.

Ultimately, this is unlikely to significantly alter the outlook for the ECB who have continued to maintain the view that fiscal stimulus is needed from those who have capacity in order to increase the effectiveness of monetary policy. This had been aired by the new ECB President, Lagarde, this morning who stated that “monetary policy could achieve its goal faster and with fewer side effects if other policies were supporting growth alongside it”.

Euro-Area Economic Activity Remains Subdued

EUR/USD Price Chart: 1-Minute Time Frame (Intra-day)

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

