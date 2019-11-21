We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
OECD Report: 2020 Global Growth Outlook Edging Lower, Again

OECD Report: 2020 Global Growth Outlook Edging Lower, Again

2019-11-21 10:40:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

OECD Report Analysis and Market Impact

  • Growth pick-up at its slowest pace in a decade.
  • Investment needed to keep growth from flat-lining.

Brand New Q4 2019 Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

OECD Report - Growth Remains Lowly

Global growth is expected to average just 2.9% in 2020 – down from 3.0% in the last report – near a decade low, according to the latest OECD forecasts published today. OECD chief economist Laurence Boone noted that unless investment picks-up that growth will stay ‘at this very low level’. Ms. Boone noted that the mix between monetary and fiscal policies is unbalanced and ended the report by saying,

The current stabilisation at low levels of economic growth, inflation and interest rates does not warrant policy complacency. The situation remains inherently fragile, and structural challenges – digitalisation, trade, climate change, persistent inequalities – are daunting. Rather, there is a unique window of opportunity to avoid a stagnation that would harm most people: restore certainty and invest for the benefit of all’.

US growth is trimmed back to 2.3% from 2.4% for 2019 and kept the same at 2.0% for 2020, while China’s growth is upgraded to 6.2% from 6.1% this year and left unchanged at 5.7% for next year.

Euro-zone growth is upgraded to 1.2% from 1.15 for 2019 while 2020 growth is unchanged at 1.1%. UK growth is seen at 1.2% this year from a prior 1.0%, while 2020 growth is upgraded to 1.0% from 0.9%.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

IG Client Sentiment shows how traders are positioned in a wide range of financial assets and markets.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Global Economy – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

