EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: ECB Minutes May Catalyze EUR/USD Capitulation
2019-11-21 08:00:00
GBP Holds Up After Close Brexit Debate, Bulls Watch Tory Poll Lead
2019-11-21 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Scottish Independence Climbs the Election Agenda
2019-11-21 09:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Turn to OECD Outlook as Trade War Rages
2019-11-21 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Firm on New US-China Trade Doubts, OECD, ECB Eyed
2019-11-21 07:42:00
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
2019-11-20 18:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China invites US trade negotiators for more talks - WSJ
  • OECD growth forecasts - 2019 global at 2.9% (unch) - 2020 global at 2.9% (-0.1ppt) - 2019 US at 2.3% (-0.1ppt) - 2020 US at 2% (unch) - 2019 Euro Area at 1.2% (+0.1ppt) - 2020 Euro Area 1.1% (+0.1ppt)
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • $NOKSEK at current levels remain sticky with vanilla options worth 9.8bln rolling off at 1.0550 https://t.co/1mydJjGnFR
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Bundesbank Publishes Financial Stability Review due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR OECD Economic Outlook due at 10:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Public Finances (PSNCR) (Pounds) (OCT), Actual: 0.4b Expected: N/A Previous: 2.7b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/RwZCxTiBF3
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Central Government NCR (OCT), Actual: 0.1B Expected: N/A Previous: 14.8b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Public Sector Net Borrowing (OCT), Actual: 10.5b Expected: 8.6b Previous: 8.7b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-21
Brexit Briefing: Scottish Independence Climbs the Election Agenda

2019-11-21 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The issue of independence for Scotland has become a major factor in the UK General Election campaign this week as the Scottish National Party presses for a second independence referendum.
  • GBP/USD continues to meander sideways ahead of the publication of the Labour Party election manifesto this session.

GBP/USD range-trading amid calls for second Scottish independence vote

The Scottish National Party is continuing to press for a second referendum on independence for Scotland as UK General Election polls continue to point to a victory for the ruling Conservative Party.

In the event that the Conservatives fail to win an overall majority in the December 12 election, the SNP has made clear that a second independence vote will be a condition for helping the main Opposition Labour Party form a government. Labour has ruled out such a deal but the SNP – if it were to become the kingmaker post-election – could still support Labour without a formal agreement.

For now, GBP/USD traders are ignoring the possibility of a potential break-up of the UK. However, the currency pair would likely suffer long-term given that Scottish independence would likely cause even more problems than the Brexit referendum.

For now, GBP/USD continues to trade well below the key 1.30 resistance level in a relatively tight range.

GBP/USD Price Chart, 30-Minute Timeframe (November 18-21, 2019)

Latest GBPUSD price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Brexit Glossary - Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

This session, the key event will be the publication of Labour’s election manifesto, which has been described by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as “radical and ambitious”. This is unlikely to affect GBP/USD or EUR/GBP near-term, with traders’ focus likely to be on pre-election opinion polls.

Brexit Timeline – The Path Ahead

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Resources to help you trade the forex markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

