Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
2019-11-20 14:30:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Bearish Behavior as FOMC Alters Guidance
2019-11-20 05:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
2019-11-20 14:30:00
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2019-11-20 10:31:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis - Japanese Yen Lifted by Ongoing US-China Turmoil
2019-11-20 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Up as US Hong Kong Stand Sours Trade Deal Hope
2019-11-20 03:34:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Bounces but Can Bulls Retain Control?
2019-11-20 13:34:00
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • 2s10s flattening quite noticeably $TNX https://t.co/JuPE56ZJN7
  • $AUDUSD sinks below 0.6800 in response to latest trade war headlines https://t.co/vZkLlqMlC8
  • Crude #oil: Each time oil has dipped in recent weeks it quickly turned around, and by not doing so immediately this time it would add weight to the notion that a larger swing lower is underway. Get your oil market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/tVNzacapyl #OOTT https://t.co/9mvudduvjQ
  • RT @zerohedge: https://t.co/ULkxsomPS9
  • h/t @PipCzar https://t.co/iwDGv3RzAC
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: Commerce Sec Wilbur Ross says 290 applications have been accepted for the special license. Some have been approved, som…
  • Now is a good time to mention President Trump said just this past week that they would move forward with the scheduled tariff escalation on China December 15th if they couldn't come to a compromise. As the President says "we'll see".
  • There goes the $DJIA Subsequent support looks a little sparse until 27.4k https://t.co/eAE4FBbUiG
  • Yes, because the Administration wouldn't do something as bold as pursue a trade war with a major economy, much less multiple developed world leaders (see China and 2018 metals tariffs) https://t.co/S1Ow7tWrjM
  • Not a US-China consideration, but a trade war participant through USMCA discussions, $USDMXN has mounted its own impressive rally today: https://t.co/l8IFdAXZe1
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts

Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts

2019-11-20 18:08:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Trade War Talking Points:

  • Markets were injected with volatility this afternoon as a report from Reuters crossed the wires casting doubt on a US-China phase one trade deal being completed this year
  • USDCNH spiked on the news and the Dow and S&P 500 tumbled on the equities side as volatility spiked

A report from Reuters injected volatility across markets this afternoon as a US-China trade deal becomes increasingly less likely this year. Reuters cited trade experts and people close to trade talks in the White House in the report. This comes after President Trump stating this past week that tariffs were scheduled to move ahead on December 15th if no compromise was reached with China. USDCNH spiked on the news crossing over the 7.047 mark and the Dow Jones dropped over 160 points.

Please add a description for the image.

*Story still breaking - Check back for updated story**

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

