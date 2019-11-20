Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
Trade War Talking Points:
- Markets were injected with volatility this afternoon as a report from Reuters crossed the wires casting doubt on a US-China phase one trade deal being completed this year
- USDCNH spiked on the news and the Dow and S&P 500 tumbled on the equities side as volatility spiked
A report from Reuters injected volatility across markets this afternoon as a US-China trade deal becomes increasingly less likely this year. Reuters cited trade experts and people close to trade talks in the White House in the report. This comes after President Trump stating this past week that tariffs were scheduled to move ahead on December 15th if no compromise was reached with China. USDCNH spiked on the news crossing over the 7.047 mark and the Dow Jones dropped over 160 points.
*Story still breaking - Check back for updated story**
