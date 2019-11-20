Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 Forecasts: Watch out Below

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rebound to Challenge Downtrend Resistance
2019-11-20 21:00:00
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
2019-11-20 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, GBP/USD Present Two Different Ways to Approach the US Dollar
2019-11-20 19:30:00
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
2019-11-20 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
2019-11-20 18:08:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis - Japanese Yen Lifted by Ongoing US-China Turmoil
2019-11-20 10:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
2019-11-20 18:08:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Bounces but Can Bulls Retain Control?
2019-11-20 13:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Euro Price Outlook: $EURUSD Rebound to Challenge Downtrend Resistance - https://t.co/XocELeKvtt https://t.co/XgefFa8ueO
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1036 S2: 1.1056 S1: 1.1067 R1: 1.1087 R2: 1.1095 R3: 1.1115 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • US President Donald Trump expected to sign the Hong Kong Bill -BBG citing person familiar with the matter $USDJPY
  • #Yen up in morning Thursday trade after US President Donald Trump said he thinks China is not "steeping up to the level" he wants in #tradetalks. This is as the #HKBill passes in the House, heading his way for potential signing. Risk aversion for Asia may be ahead $USDJPY $AUDJPY https://t.co/4s7JBEJPIE
  • US House passes the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act $DXY $USDCNH
  • Since the metal’s peak on September 4, the total ETF holdings of #silver have fallen by 19.4 million troy ounces. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/vaNAQE2wTm https://t.co/ycFfYCBYxN
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US House Approves Bill Requiring Regular Reviews Of Hong Kong's Special Financial Status, Sends To White House
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1471.50 (-0.07%), #Aluminum 1731.00 (-0.40%), and #Copper 5875.00 (+0.77%). [delayed]
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AUNGS781ie
  • Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Freeland says hard work on USMCA ratification being done $CAD
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 Forecasts: Watch out Below

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 Forecasts: Watch out Below

2019-11-20 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 Forecasts:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 Forecasts: Watch out Below

The Dow Jones fell under pressure on Wednesday after Reuters released a report that argued a US-China phase one trade deal is not likely until 2020. In my opinion, any trade deal prior to the 2020 elections is extremely unlikely after China expressed a willingness to wait until President Trump’s reelection is confirmed or denied. Consequently, any potential trade deal would likely see the United States make concessions – an idea that has been met with bipartisan resistance in Washington.

Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday

While the trade war looks to continue indefinitely, the Fed’s accommodative policy and that of the other major central banks could still look to bolster equities in the longer-term. In the immediate future, however, equities could fall further as the market adjusts their trade expectations and recent gains are consolidated.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (October 2019 – November 2019) (Chart 1)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 Forecasts: Watch out Below

In the case of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a break beneath the ascending channel from early October has effectively opened the door lower. If bearishness continues, the Industrial Average may enjoy a modicum of support at 27,550, but the more important level to watch is likely 27,400 and the 200-period moving average beneath.

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Turning to the Nasdaq 100, nearby support will look to reside at the top of an ascending channel from prior highs around 8,175. While the area may offer a degree of support, the lower-bound of the channel and the 200-period moving average around 8,075 could look to provide sturdier resistance to a move lower before the 8,000 psychological level comes into the frame.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (July 2019 – November 2019) (Chart 2)

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart

Russell 2000 Forecast

While the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 have fallen from all-time highs, the Russell 2000 never had the pleasure of enjoying such heights. Instead, the small-cap equity index has been trapped beneath a horizontal band of resistance that has kept a lid on price for the entirety of November. In the past, I argued the Russell’s inability to break higher was a worrisome sign, which could eventually see the RUT retrace lower. Now, risk assets have been offered a bearish catalyst, but the Russell remains within the band.

Russell 2000 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2017 – November 2019) (Chart 3)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000 Forecasts: Watch out Below

Evidently, bears and bulls have reached a deadlock at this level, but given the broader equity pressure I would eventually expect the RUT to fade lower before breaking out. To that end, the Russell could look for buoyancy around the 1,550 level where the 200-day moving average resides. A bounce off this level followed by subsequent probing around 1,600 could provide the consolidation required for a bullish break higher, something I will keep an eye on as price action unfolds.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: XAGUSD May Fall Further Despite Risk Aversion
Silver Price Forecast: XAGUSD May Fall Further Despite Risk Aversion
2019-11-20 20:30:00
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
Dow Tumbles, USDCNH Spikes on Trade Deal Doubts
2019-11-20 18:08:00
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
US Dollar Bounces as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Edge Lower - US Market Open
2019-11-20 14:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.