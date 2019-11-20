We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Bearish Behavior as FOMC Alters Guidance
2019-11-20 05:25:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/SEK, USD/NOK Eye FOMC Minutes
2019-11-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Develops a Bullish Rectangle – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2019-11-20 10:31:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Price Weakens After General Election Debate
2019-11-20 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis - Japanese Yen Lifted by Ongoing US-China Turmoil
2019-11-20 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Up as US Hong Kong Stand Sours Trade Deal Hope
2019-11-20 03:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Weaken With US-China Trade Hope, Stockpiles Eyed
2019-11-20 07:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video
2019-11-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation
2019-11-20 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KBJWcHLFGd
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.9% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-20
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index n.s.a. (MoM) (OCT) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-20
  • Brazilian President Bolsonaro says he would like to see $USDBRL below 4.00 (last at 4.19)
  • RT @ABartonMacro: 🇺🇸🇨🇳 China has no more concessions to offer the U.S. to secure a potential interim "phase one" deal to wind down the two…
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Ex-NY Fed President Bill Dudley is worried about BBB rated debt, and corporate leverage in general. "When a recession…
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/JtY9kVvLZP
  • This...#risk #risk #risk '@DailyFX https://t.co/TG2FzBtW89
  • 🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (NOV 15), Actual: -2.2% Expected: N/A Previous: 9.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-20
  • $NOK Weekly FX Flows - $NOK buying persists among foreign banks https://t.co/X3t679mdQx
Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video

Dow Jones, DAX & Commodity Technical Outlook | Video

2019-11-20 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The Dow Jones had a hint of weakness yesterday, but nothing too pervasive as the trend continues to be quite strong. Even as such, though, there is room for a decline as the market is a bit extended right now. There is a steep trend-line rising up from the October low, but may not be sufficient to keep price supported.

The top-side trend-line from January 2018 is the targeted objective on weakness, and depending on how price action plays out it could be a spot for dip-buyers. A gradual pullback will be viewed as bullish, needing a strong move lower to rev up the motor for shorts.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (on a pullback watch 2018 t-line as support)

Dow Jones, DAX &amp; Commodity Technical Outlook | Video

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Yesterday, the DAX was trading above a high and tight consolidation pattern before reversing course and posting a bearish reversal that signaled a fake-out breakout. This set it up for today’s weakness which has the market below the bottom of the recent range. There is support, however, rising up via the slope off the December low. This may keep the market held up, but if it doesn’t then look for weakness to continue towards sub-13000, a gap-fill at 12961.

DAX Daily Chart (fake-out sets up weakness)

Dow Jones, DAX &amp; Commodity Technical Outlook | Video

DAX Chart by TradingView

Crude oil took a bit of hit yesterday, which has price sitting on a minor level of support. A breakdown could have the US & UK contracts reeling towards support levels from the months before. For more in-depth commentary check out this morning’s piece – Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bears Show Teeth, Technical Break Near Confirmation.

Gold is coming off support under 1450, but not doing so with a whole lot of strength yet. This could set it up for another round of selling soon towards the lower parallel of a bull-flag that has been building since topping in September at key levels from the 2011/12 topping process.

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

