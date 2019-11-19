We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Positive Market Sentiment Still in Place | Webinar
2019-11-19 13:00:00
Euro Price Analysis - EUR/USD Testing Resistance, Resume Lower Soon?
2019-11-19 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling
2019-11-19 10:35:00
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
2019-11-19 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Oil Price Vulnerable to Wait-and-See OPEC Amid Record US Crude Output
2019-11-19 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Black Friday is still a subject for #stock market scrutiny. Which retailers look set to benefit? What can we learn from the price action of past years? Find out: https://t.co/BBKZzw4tGa https://t.co/PXcvnzh5nw
  • RT @onlyyoontv: #China doesn’t want Dec tariffs but calculation Trump might not 2 due to Xmas, poss harm to US econ. US suppliers here say…
  • Interesting addition to the RBA minutes overnight "further reduction in interest rates could have a different effect on confidence than in the past, when interest rates were at higher levels" - $AUD rates seemingly not that far from the lower bound (0.5%)
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/72dN9k3mdz
  • Retail carnage this AM after disappointing earnings pre-market $ES_F $SPX
  • Dax dancing around this trend channel https://t.co/FIL16lwltr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8OpJesS3E7
  • RT @NickTimiraos: Trump elaborates on his White House meeting with Powell. One question is whether private pressure has any effect when the…
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • $GBPUSD option market pricing for General election (expiring Dec 13th) - Volatility at +48% with a break-even of 330pips https://t.co/jiLzZolZ0p
Positive Market Sentiment Still in Place | Webinar

Positive Market Sentiment Still in Place | Webinar

2019-11-19 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • The “risk on” trend in markets is continuing although in stocks, in particular, the chances of a correction are increasing.
  • For now, the good news continues to outweigh the bad.

Trading sentiment still constructive

Trader confidence remains high in the financial markets, with the stock markets still powering ahead and no strong demand for the traditional safe havens. While some assets are still in quite narrow trading ranges, good news such as the reprieve for Huawei from US sanctions continues to be paid more attention to than bad news such as the unrest in Hong Kong.

Narrow trading ranges can be seen in many assets at present but the US stock markets remain in buoyant mood despite fears of a possible correction or even a new trend lower.

S&P 500 Price Chart, Four-Hour Timeframe (October 7 – November 19, 2019)

Latest S&P 500 price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Brexit Briefing: FTSE 100 Shrugs as Cut in Corporation Tax is Delayed
Brexit Briefing: FTSE 100 Shrugs as Cut in Corporation Tax is Delayed
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Falls On Dovish RBA Minutes, Downtrend May Deepen
Australian Dollar Falls On Dovish RBA Minutes, Downtrend May Deepen
2019-11-19 00:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.