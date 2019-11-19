We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-11-19 16:23:00
US Dollar, EUR/USD Test Key Resistance Hurdles on the Chart
2019-11-19 13:34:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market Open
2019-11-19 14:40:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling
2019-11-19 10:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Takes a Blow on Russia OPEC Cut Comment
2019-11-19 15:33:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TfTaPofXf1
  • #Gold rises as US equities move modestly lower through morning trading $XAUUSD https://t.co/RWng3oIqtW
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eSBVAvI7mB
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.31% US 500: -0.06% France 40: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YY36jf96CD
  • For #gold to make another attempt at $1,500/oz. and above, the spot price will need to take out two levels of resistance. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/o9TKzPUrwK $GLD https://t.co/myzVurNtBB
  • Fed's Williams: - Operating framework is currently very efficient and effective - No need for a reconsideration on operating framework for Ample-reserves $SPX $DXY
  • The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model forecast for Q4 rises to 0.42%, previously at 0.31% $DXY $SPX
  • UK Election Poll (Kantar) - Conservatives 45% (+8) - Labour 27% (unch) - Lib Dems 16% (-1) - Brexit Party 2% (-7)
  • En español: La tendencia del oro carece de claridad por la falta de avances en la guerra arancelaria y las dudas sobre el posible desenlace del conflicto comercial entre Estados Unidos y China #trading #XAUUSD $XAUUSD $gold https://t.co/WuxBJAciue https://t.co/Qq8yyc8Nbh
  • Chair of House Committee on Ways and Means Neal: - USMCA could be completed by Christmas if backed by Trump $DXY $CAD $MXN
GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market Open

GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market Open

2019-11-19 14:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

AUD: The RBA minutes had sounded more dovish than anticipated, with market participants grabbing onto the fact that the minutes highlighted that policymakers had agreed that a case could be made to ease monetary policy at the November meeting. Consequently, AUD/USD saw a brief dip upon release, however, while money markets have increased expectations of a December rate cut, this could be somewhat misplaced. Firstly the RBA noted that there was a case to wait and see the effects of recent stimulus measures and perhaps more importantly, the RBA have begun to hint at the possible negative effects of lowering interest rates further, which in turn signals that the central bank may be close to the lower bound of interest rates (further reduction in interest rates could have a different effect on confidence than in the past, when interest rates were at higher levels). This latter comment is of particular interest given that the RBA Governor will be making a speech on “unconvential monetary policy” (QE) next week.

GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market Open

GBP: Price action in the Pound remains predominantly driven by politics. Today’s session is likely to focus on the TV debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn at 2000GMT with a poll to be released from 2100GMT. As it stands, overnight ATM option is pricing in an implied move of 46pips (+/-) for GBP/USD. Momentum indicators continue to tilt towards upside in the pair, however, while the trend intensity has increased, the bullish bias signalled by momentum indicators has eased slightly as GBP/USD stalls at the 1.3000 handle. Of note, over 3bln worth of vanilla options are expiring this week at 1.3000, consequently, upside may be somewhat limited to the 1.3000 handle. Alongside this, we continue to expect GBP/USD to remain rangebound in the run up to the election. As a guide, option implied volatility covering general election is a 48%, which in turn equates to a 330pip break-even.

GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market Open

Source: CME

CAD: The Canadian Dollar has pulled off its best levels of the day with the currency tracking oil prices lower after Russia stated that they would not deepen oil production cuts, but instead would opt to extend current quotas. In turn, USD/CAD is back above 1.3200 with near term resistance situated at 1.3225 (38.2% Fib of June-July drop). Elsewhere, the Canadian Dollar will take its cue from a plethora of key domestic data and a speech from BoC Governor Poloz, however, with that said, option markets are pricing little in the way of a reaction for the Loonie as implied volatility drops to multi-year lows.

GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market OpenGBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (16/11/19)

GBP/USD Upside Capped, CAD Volatility Plummets - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Momentum Stalling” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  3. Euro Price Analysis - EUR/USD Testing Resistance, Resume Lower Soon?” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook Takes a Blow on Russia OPEC Cut Comment
Crude Oil Price Outlook Takes a Blow on Russia OPEC Cut Comment
2019-11-19 15:33:00
Positive Market Sentiment Still in Place | Webinar
Positive Market Sentiment Still in Place | Webinar
2019-11-19 13:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Under Technical Pressure as $8,000 Looms
2019-11-19 12:00:00
Brexit Briefing: FTSE 100 Shrugs as Cut in Corporation Tax is Delayed
Brexit Briefing: FTSE 100 Shrugs as Cut in Corporation Tax is Delayed
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.