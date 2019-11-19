Brexit Briefing: FTSE 100 Shrugs as Cut in Corporation Tax is Delayed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, S&P 500 Index Eyeing Shaky US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-19 08:00:00
EUR/USD Reaction to Trump-Powell Meeting Mired by Monthly Open Range
2019-11-19 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate May Rise as AUD/USD Price Falls on Trade Woes
2019-11-19 00:00:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance
2019-11-18 18:49:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Trade Doubts, Fed Minutes Loom
2019-11-19 06:52:00
Oil Price Vulnerable to Wait-and-See OPEC Amid Record US Crude Output
2019-11-19 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/w7f9yQwfib
  • The $AUDUSD and $EURUSD downtrend may prolong as traders counterintuitively buy into their descent. Meanwhile, the USD/CAD uptrend may accelerate on rising net-short bets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/dlzJ31kf3f https://t.co/4X0tBVglwD
  • RT @GrayConnolly: Jeremy spoke in class today
  • RT @DShahTR: https://t.co/HQKpJtMw5v
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ueoSLUWKzP
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/E2hqoRdO7q https://t.co/mCZcz5lLpu
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.32% Gold: -0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZiRe0m5CYF
  • Missed today's #AUDUSD weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/uTgotBaijt Topics discussed included: - #RBA & #FOMC policy meeting minutes - AUD technical analysis - US-China #tradewar - UK election & #Brexit outlook
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2LYpsLQGJv
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.30% Wall Street: 0.13% US 500: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7DedGNWcIG
Brexit Briefing: FTSE 100 Shrugs as Cut in Corporation Tax is Delayed

Brexit Briefing: FTSE 100 Shrugs as Cut in Corporation Tax is Delayed

2019-11-19 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

FTSE 100 price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shelved a proposed cut in corporation tax, arguing that more money needs to be spent on public services.
  • That might have been expected to hit the London stock market but share prices have continued to climb.

FTSE 100 outlook positive despite business tax cut delay

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to delay a cut in corporation tax previously planned as he comes under pressure to spend more on public services.

In a bizarre development in the runup to the UK General Election on December 12, a government minister explained in a radio interview that this was due to the “Laffer Curve” effect – a controversial economic concept suggesting that cutting tax rates can increase total tax revenues up until a certain point at which revenues start to decline.

The interviewer – fortunately a former BBC economic editor – was forced to explain this theory to those listeners without a qualification in economic theory.

As a general rule, news of a delay in a cut in corporation tax might have been expected to lower UK share prices but they continued to rise, implying some underlying strength.

FTSE 100 Price Chart, Five-Minute Timeframe (November 19, 2019)

Latest FTSE 100 price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Brexit Glossary - Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

Meanwhile, data suggesting that Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has a 13-point lead over Labour according to an average of comparable general election polls from the last seven days has been well received in the London stock market, which generally prefers Conservative governments.

The poll of polls, compiled by PA Media, puts the Conservatives on 42%, with Jeremy Corbyns Opposition Labour Party behind on 29%.

Brexit Timeline – The Path Ahead

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Resources to help you trade the forex markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
Gold Price Analyis: Resistance May Come Under Renewed Pressure
2019-11-19 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Falls On Dovish RBA Minutes, Downtrend May Deepen
Australian Dollar Falls On Dovish RBA Minutes, Downtrend May Deepen
2019-11-19 00:33:00
TIC Flows Reveal Japan Remains Top Holder of US Debt
TIC Flows Reveal Japan Remains Top Holder of US Debt
2019-11-18 22:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-18 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.