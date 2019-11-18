We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
TIC Flows Reveal Japan Remains Top Holder of US Debt

TIC Flows Reveal Japan Remains Top Holder of US Debt

2019-11-18 22:00:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

US TIC Flows - Talking Points

  • The US recorded Total Net TIC outflows of $37.6 billion and a Net Long-Term TIC inflow of $49.5 billion
  • Treasury holdings by China remained largely unchanged, while Japan’s holdings decreased by $28.9 billion to $1.15 trillion
  • The US Dollar was mostly unchanged after the report crossed the wires

The US Treasury released Treasury International Capital data this afternoon. TIC flows represent the net purchase and sales of stocks, bonds, and monies between the US and foreign countries. The report showed a Net Long-Term TIC inflow of $49.5 billion for September. The report compares to August’s numbers where outflows of $41.2 billion were recorded.

Although the US Dollar had a muted reaction – likely overshadowed by this morning’s meeting between Powell and Trumpthe TIC report could cap downward short-term pressure on the Greenback as inflows of Treasury International Capital is generally bullish.

Net Long-Term TIC Flows with 6-Month Moving Average

Net Long-Term TIC Flows

China’s holdings of US Treasuries remained largely unchanged at $1,10 trillion. However, Japan’s holdings of US Treasuries decreased by $28.9 billion, even with the decrease Japan remains the top foreign holder of US Treasuries at $1.15 trillion. In total, foreign holders of US Treasury Notes and Bonds decreased by $34.32 billion, the second consecutive month decline for foreign holders of US Treasury debt.

Net Foreign Transactions of Long-Term US Securities (Billions)

Net Transactions by Foreigners for Long-term US Securities

While long-term portfolio securities saw an inflow, the cross-border investment for September saw an outflow of $37.6 billion, mostly lead by the decrease in holdings of Treasury securities. The report also unveiled $8.8 billion net buying of equities, and $14.9b in purchases of US corporate debt.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

Read More on USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

