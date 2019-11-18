TIC Flows Reveal Japan Remains Top Holder of US Debt
US TIC Flows - Talking Points
- The US recorded Total Net TIC outflows of $37.6 billion and a Net Long-Term TIC inflow of $49.5 billion
- Treasury holdings by China remained largely unchanged, while Japan’s holdings decreased by $28.9 billion to $1.15 trillion
- The US Dollar was mostly unchanged after the report crossed the wires
The US Treasury released Treasury International Capital data this afternoon. TIC flows represent the net purchase and sales of stocks, bonds, and monies between the US and foreign countries. The report showed a Net Long-Term TIC inflow of $49.5 billion for September. The report compares to August’s numbers where outflows of $41.2 billion were recorded.
Although the US Dollar had a muted reaction – likely overshadowed by this morning’s meeting between Powell and Trump – the TIC report could cap downward short-term pressure on the Greenback as inflows of Treasury International Capital is generally bullish.
Net Long-Term TIC Flows with 6-Month Moving Average
China’s holdings of US Treasuries remained largely unchanged at $1,10 trillion. However, Japan’s holdings of US Treasuries decreased by $28.9 billion, even with the decrease Japan remains the top foreign holder of US Treasuries at $1.15 trillion. In total, foreign holders of US Treasury Notes and Bonds decreased by $34.32 billion, the second consecutive month decline for foreign holders of US Treasury debt.
Net Foreign Transactions of Long-Term US Securities (Billions)
While long-term portfolio securities saw an inflow, the cross-border investment for September saw an outflow of $37.6 billion, mostly lead by the decrease in holdings of Treasury securities. The report also unveiled $8.8 billion net buying of equities, and $14.9b in purchases of US corporate debt.
--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com
Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater
Read More on USD/JPY: Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.