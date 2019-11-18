TIC Flows Reveal Japan Remains Top Holder of US Debt

The $AUD and its local ASX 200 stock index have diverged in what may be a sign of market confidence in ebbing US-China trade war and #Brexit risks. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/4j2zBWaSxt https://t.co/1fwZWVEXDD

Some of the top event risk this week: (WED) US FOMC Meeting Minutes for October (THRS) Japan’s National Consumer Price index for October (YoY) (FRI) ECB President Lagarde Speaks in Frankfurt #USD #JPY #EUR

$GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2826 S2: 1.289 S1: 1.2922 R1: 1.2986 R2: 1.3018 R3: 1.3081 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

The Sun reports that EU Trade Chief Sabine Weyand said the UK would be left with a "bare bones" deal or no deal at all $GBPUSD

RT @TN: Also, the spread between Dumb/Smart Money indicators tracked by @sentimentrader now below -60% with corresponding historically medi…

German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.638% 3-Year: -0.671% 5-Year: -0.583% 7-Year: -0.517% 10-Year: -0.338% 30-Year: 0.176%

RT @BobOnMarkets: So, Bloomberg News just published its monthly survey of 21 or so Wall Street strategists on where they see the S&P 500 en…

$USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 107.96 S2: 108.33 S1: 108.55 R1: 108.93 R2: 109.08 R3: 109.45 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hETwZGND7E