GBP/USD Boosted by Election Poll, USD/JPY Drops on Trade War Latest - US Market Open

Trump says meeting with Chair Powell included topics including interest rates, negative rates, USD strength and the impact the USD has on manufacturing and trade with China and EU $EUR $DXY $SPX

This is the line that sticks in my craw: "will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis." It sounds like the Fed is pushing back on further rate cuts for the sake of cushioning the economy from the US-China trade war pre-2020 election.

Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve.

Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18%

POTUS calling Powell to the White House to make sure the Fed has his back with US-China trade relations on the brink of their next breakdown? $USDCNH $XAUUSD $ES_F https://t.co/mWa1rdGMRA

Can't help but feel this meeting was intended to re-orient everyone's bearings in the event that Phase 1 of the US-China trade deal falls apart in a more public manner. cc @RichDvorakFX

"Finally, Chair Powell said that he and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee will set monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis."