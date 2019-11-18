DAX Weekly Forecast Look Ahead: Awaiting Signal from EU Auto-Tariffs

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
Near-Term EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis Eyes 1.15
2019-11-18 12:55:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP Rally Stoked by Latest General Election Polls
2019-11-18 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains, But USD/JPY Up-Channel Remains Key
2019-11-18 03:17:00
Will USD/JPY, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Prices Extend Recent Gains?
2019-11-18 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
Gold Rate May Dip Further – Bearish Signals on XAU/USD Price Chart
2019-11-18 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Euro Forecast: Revisions to GDP Data to Underscore Weakening Environment
2019-11-17 21:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Strategist @JWagnerFXTrader as he identifies current trading opportunities using several tools including Elliot Wave and support/resistance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/963207267?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @onlyyoontv: #China surprises by cutting short term funding rate for 1st time since 2015. It’s only 5 basis points (reverse repo rate fr…
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex as he talks about scalping techniques you could implement in your trading. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/176946155?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • $EURUSD - constructive structure https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/jeremy_wagner/2019/11/18/near-term-outlook-115.html https://t.co/OkI6llcoPy
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/2:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/gpbA15KUcK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eOIjU8WYXG
  • RT @onlyyoontv: Mood in Beijing about #trade deal is pessimistic, government source tells me. #China troubled after Trump said no tariff ro…
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 10mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/UxDhRBDxB0
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3mAXw7qKpQ
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex as he talks about scalping techniques you could implement in your trading. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/176946155?CHID=9&QPID=917720
DAX Weekly Forecast Look Ahead: Awaiting Signal from EU Auto-Tariffs

DAX Weekly Forecast Look Ahead: Awaiting Signal from EU Auto-Tariffs

2019-11-18 12:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX Price Analysis & News

  • DAX Awaits EU auto-tariff announcement
  • Eurozone PMI surveys also in focus

DAX | The index remains elevated as US-China trade war optimism keeps the DAX underpinned. However, concerns continue to linger over EU auto-tariffs, given that President Trump has yet to announce a decision following the passing of last week’s deadline (Nov 13-14th). While US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently highlighted that EU auto tariffs may not be needed with reports hinting towards a delay of 180 days, the fact that President Trump has yet to make an official statement has subsequently curbed further upside in the DAX.

On the technical front, the DAX has shown little decisiveness with the index holding a relatively tight range. Consequently, 13300 appears to be the topside limit, given the continued failure for the index to make a firm breach above and as such official confirmation of an auto-tariff delay from President Trump could be enough to provide a decisive break. That said, there is a risk of the DAX topping out with both the RSI and stocks over 200DMA heading lower. On the downside, support is situated at 13140, which marks the Nov 11th and 13th low. Elsewhere, on the economic calendar, market participants will also look towards the Eurozone PMI surveys.

Please add a description for the image.

DAX Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Nov 2017Nov 2019)

DAX Weekly Forecast Look Ahead: Awaiting Signal from EU Auto-Tariffs

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Forecast: GBP Rally Stoked by Latest General Election Polls
Sterling Forecast: GBP Rally Stoked by Latest General Election Polls
2019-11-18 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
CAC 40 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlooks Enjoy Boost from Auto Tariff Deadline
CAC 40 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlooks Enjoy Boost from Auto Tariff Deadline
2019-11-15 19:30:00
US Dollar Dips on Mixed Retail Sales Report, Eyes on Trade Talks
US Dollar Dips on Mixed Retail Sales Report, Eyes on Trade Talks
2019-11-15 14:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.