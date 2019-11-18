We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast Leans Towards US Dollar Weakness
2019-11-18 16:52:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance
2019-11-18 18:49:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Dives to Session Lows after Trump Meets with Fed Chair Powell
2019-11-18 16:25:00
GBP/USD Boosted by Election Poll, USD/JPY Drops on Trade War Latest - US Market Open
2019-11-18 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Turning on US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-18 18:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2019-11-18 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: Energy Prices Beat Back Macroeconomic Headwinds
2019-11-18 04:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced
2019-11-18 18:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Real Time News
  • Chuck Schumer, US Senate Minority Leader, says that President Trump is being 'soft' on Huawei $SPX $DJI $NDX $TNX $XAU $USD
  • US Dollar looks to be ramping for a long wave of weakness https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/11/18/GBPUSD-US-Dollar-technical-forecast-JWweb-125.html https://t.co/E4AtcEoPSv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/o0OXtmMIF3
  • Senator Schumer and Cotton urge for tighter controls on exports due to China - RTRS
  • RT @SecretaryRoss: The Temporary General License extension will allow carriers to continue to service customers in some of the most remote…
  • House Leader Pelosi says talks on USMCA to continue this week $DXY $SPX
  • Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/drivers_of_price_action/2019/11/18/sterling-technical-analysis-gbp-usd-gbp-jpy-face-key-resistance-js55.html https://t.co/n6iS6p23Wl
  • According to overnight swaps the chance for a rate cut at next month's FOMC meeting increased to 8.6% after news of a meeting between Trump and Powell crossed the wires this morning. $DXY $TNX https://t.co/7zXVDLeVKM
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.22% Germany 30: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.13% US 500: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iCFcLtexL8
  • $AUDUSD dipped by about 0.25% following the latest US-China trade war news but the Aussie so far seems to be finding support around the 0.6800 handle. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/fTUPDbt7Lz https://t.co/pLq0627odh
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook Dims as Moving Averages are Pierced

2019-11-18 18:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook:

  • Bitcoin’s price outlook has weakened further after the coin broke beneath its 50-day moving average
  • Consequently, the coin’s surge in late October could be undone
  • If bearishness continues, BTC/USD may look for support at the Fibonacci level around $7,300

Bitcoin may be headed lower after it slipped beneath the 50-day simple moving average last week, the latest sign that bears are in the driver’s seat. The technical development follows prior breaks of the 20-day and 200-day moving averages, including the formation of a bearish “death cross” in late October. While the death cross was followed by an ironic bullish break higher, bulls have shown an unwillingness to continue and gains have been surrendered. Thus, it seems Bitcoin is positioned to continue its larger downtrend that began in June as the bearish cases build.

Bitcoin Price Chart: Monthly Time Frame (April 2019 – November 2019) (Chart 1)

Bitcoin Monthly Price Chart

With that in mind, BTC could soon look to probe support around $7,100. The level helped to rescue Bitcoin in late October, which later saw the digital asset surge to resistance around $9,545 after briefly trading above $10,500. Now, however, Bitcoin will have to contend with the 200-day and 50-day moving averages which trade overhead. Coupled with secondary barriers in the form of horizontal resistance, Bitcoin’s path higher is facing further obstruction.

Further still, IG Client Sentiment data also suggests more losses may be in store. Retail trader data shows 83.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.18 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.32% lower than yesterday and 0.44% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.28% lower than yesterday and 7.37% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. With that said, the nature of the asset class and the attitude of many Bitcoin-believers tends to skew the data – so take retail positioning with a grain of salt. Either way, the outlook appears bleak and a fundamental shift may be required to right the ship.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

