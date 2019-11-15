CAC 40 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlooks Enjoy Boost from Auto Tariff Deadline

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pauses Downtrend Move - Euro vs USD Dollar Price Technical Analysis
2019-11-15 11:29:00
US Dollar Firms as AUD/USD Suffers, EUR/USD Drops - US Market Open
2019-11-14 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
GBP/USD Advances in Bull Flag; EUR/GBP Drops from Range - Brexit Latest
2019-11-14 20:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
Japanese Yen Chart May Be a Warning Sign for the Nikkei
2019-11-15 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
A Return to the Gold Standard Could be Right Around the Corner
2019-11-15 16:29:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact - What's Next for XAU/USD?
2019-11-15 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-11-15 19:00:00
Gold Prices Fall On US-China Trade Hopes, US Retail Sales Loom
2019-11-15 06:51:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 1.610% 3-Year: 1.614% 5-Year: 1.650% 7-Year: 1.747% 10-Year: 1.831% 30-Year: 2.308%
  • $AUDUSD: The Australian Dollar sell-off has responded to long-term downtrend support at 6768/70. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/1AzdstqgZI https://t.co/XUqRqTC6B4
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.648% 3-Year: -0.679% 5-Year: -0.590% 7-Year: -0.522% 10-Year: -0.339% 30-Year: 0.175%
  • EU Council President-elect Michel says the EU ready for a trade deal with the UK to be made $EUR
  • Even the cheerleaders are starting to cast doubt on the game... https://t.co/TdWOuON6p5
  • -If funding risks manifest during an adverse scenario it could lead to ‘fire sales’ causing severe losses and perhaps even insolvency
  • - Funding risks include investors wanting to withdraw funds quickly in adverse situations. While financial institutions have most liquidity in illiquid assets including those that have a long maturity or hard to sell
  • -In turn, credit access would be severely impacted for households and businesses
  • -The financial sector has excessive leverage with an increased risk to absorb shocks such as modest losses from adverse shocks -Should the financial sector be hit by those shocks, a cut back in spending would be necessary along with asset sales, and perhaps even shutting down
  • -Spending may need to be cut back drastically should those events occur which could lead to financial institutes and investors incurring losses
CAC 40 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlooks Enjoy Boost from Auto Tariff Deadline

CAC 40 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlooks Enjoy Boost from Auto Tariff Deadline

2019-11-15 19:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

CAC 40 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook:

  • The Euro Stoxx 50 may enjoy newfound stability after reports were released on Friday that suggest the US has officially taken automobile tariffs off the table
  • Similarly, the CAC 40 could look to extend its recent rally on the back of the news
  • Still, the news may have been partially priced in already, causing subsequent gains to be derived from the removal of uncertainty more so than a decidedly bullish development

CAC 40 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlooks Enjoy Boost from Auto Tariff Deadline

A report from Norway’s Minister of Industry suggests the United States will not pursue auto tariffs on the European Union, removing a key uncertainty facing the Euro Stoxx 50 and the CAC 40. Consequently, the two indices could look to extend their recent rallies as the newfound stability could allow tailwinds – like more accommodative monetary policy – to push European stocks higher still. With that in mind, here are the levels to watch in the week ahead.

CAC 40 Price Chart: Monthly Time Frame (January 2000 – November 2019) (Chart 1)

CAC40 Monthly Price Chart

Enjoying a rally of more than 26% in the year-to-date, the CAC 40 boasts one of the better performances among the major stock indices. Now, the French equity index finds itself at the highest level since July 2007, with swing-highs from the decade prior coming into view. Thus, the index’s next area of substantial resistance may reside around 6,160.

CAC 40 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2017 – November 2019) (Chart 2)

CAC40 Daily Price Chart

In the shorter term, the CAC could look to employ the ascending trendline from December for further gains. While the level has seen its influence fluctuate over time, recent price action suggests it still carries some weight which is an encouraging sign for the CAC 40 given its present position.

Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook

Similarly, the Euro Stoxx 50 could also receive a slight boost in the week ahead. While the EU50 has not enjoyed the same degree of gains compared to that of the CAC 40 or DAX 30, it has climbed to notable levels of its own. Closing at technical resistance around 3,700 on Friday, a bullish open next week could allow for an extended leg higher. Should it occur, resistance from April 2015 – around 3,840 – may look to stall the rally. On the other hand, the Euro Stoxx 50 will hope to employ support around 3,600 in the event bullishness subsides and bears take control.

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (April 2015 – November 2019) (Chart 3)

EURo Stoxx 50 Daily Price Chart

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Top Retail Stocks to Watch Ahead of Black Friday

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Dips on Mixed Retail Sales Report, Eyes on Trade Talks
US Dollar Dips on Mixed Retail Sales Report, Eyes on Trade Talks
2019-11-15 14:04:00
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
GBP/USD Options Pricing in UK General Election Risk - US Market Open
2019-11-15 13:35:00
AUD/USD, NZD/JPY Outlook & More – Charts for Next Week
AUD/USD, NZD/JPY Outlook & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-15 13:00:00
EUR/GBP Outlook - Price Action Continues to Break Down
EUR/GBP Outlook - Price Action Continues to Break Down
2019-11-15 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50
France 40
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.