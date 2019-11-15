We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD, NZD/JPY Outlook & More – Charts for Next Week

2019-11-15 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The Australian Dollar took a hit yesterday after recently sliding off the December trend-line. The sudden plunge lower on employment data put it through important support around the 6800-line. This has focus on lower levels as we head towards a new week.

Old support becomes new resistance on any bounce from here. Looking to lower prices, the area just under 6700 will be in focus as the next targeted zone of support for AUD/USD. It was tagged several times between August and October, which should make it a strong form of support. There is minor support at 6723/10 along the way.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (path of least resistance is lower)

AUD/USD, NZD/JPY Outlook &amp; More – Charts for Next Week

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

NZD/JPY has been stock in a tight range the past few weeks, but something has to give soon. The back-and-forth price action is unfolding around a major level dating all the way back to 2009. If the broader downtrend is to once again reassert itself, look for an eventual bearish break below 6887.

A break below there would likely spur a move to at least the August trend-line, currently just under 6800. The back-and-forth we have seen since the summer bottom could be taking on a large bear-flag, but that won’t be validated until the lower threshold is broken.

A top-side break of the range will have price also above the March trend-line, but quickly up against the top of the potential bear-flag discussed. And allowing for a little wiggle room around the 2009-present level, it wouldn’t yet be a convincing recapture of resistance. This would warrant caution on running with a bullish bias. For now, the ‘easier’ path appears to be on the downside.

NZD/JPY Daily Chart (watch for range-break)

AUD/USD, NZD/JPY Outlook &amp; More – Charts for Next Week

NZD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

