Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance

This tweet from last week is just as true today as it was then https://t.co/RPZp0xAF7C

$EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0944 S2: 1.0981 S1: 1.0995 R1: 1.1031 R2: 1.1053 R3: 1.1089 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.28% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.31% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DMbCFCWxda

The People's Bank of China said the country's crypto solution - 'digital Yuan' - should have ‘controllable anonymity’. I may be reaching here, but I don't expect strong global uptake from the crypto community...

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.06% Oil - US Crude: 0.50% Gold: 0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xdwa4LvTDp

The Eurozone Citi economic surprise index rises to -15.9 today from -57.3 on October 24th, reflecting improving economic data releases relative to consensus expectations. https://t.co/u15ZV7rNne

Crude #oil prices have continued their recovery as progress on the US-China trade war front has reduced concerns over global growth. Get your crude oil market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Ic78Q6IlWm #OOTT https://t.co/89TAIkty5j

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.63%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZdU3O8HxqL

There is so much conflict with trade talks on a daily basis at this point that it is no surprise the market doesn't respond in a more material way to even official reports. I won't be surprised when an actual deal is struck the market shrugs its collective shoulders https://t.co/gqSWPxPenw