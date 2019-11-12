We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Strongly Positive | Webinar
2019-11-12 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Aims for October High as NZD/USD Rate Soars
2019-11-12 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook
2019-11-12 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
2019-11-12 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch
2019-11-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • POTUS on US economy and markets ahead of ECONY speech today ~17:00 GMT, expected to discuss trade and China tariffs https://t.co/I53mteo3vX
  • RT @MarketWatch: Treasury yields inch higher ahead of Trump speech https://t.co/cKBZVynjd9
  • Geopolitical developments send #oil prices soaring or falling. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XVXLyG8vjq #OOTT https://t.co/0l2DckBD24
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Chinese Premier Li: Will More Effectively Use Counter Cyclical Measures
  • Spanish Socialists have reached preliminary agreement with far-left Podemos, according to sources
  • High potential for big moves in the Kiwi this week surrounding the upcoming #RBNZ rate decision. Join my colleague @ddubrovskyFX for free live webinar coverage of the @ReserveBankofNZ's latest monetary policy update and market's subsequent reaction. Register at the link below: https://t.co/ZzhufKK1KI
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/TfytlyACmr
  • The Race to the Bottom https://t.co/KhamkH6x33
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.50%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MSLRIRJtQh
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook

2019-11-12 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The Japanese Yen has been range-bound versus several currencies, but that looks set to change as certain thresholds are nearing breaking point. The big one, USD/JPY, is nearing the apex of a wedge formation after having triggered an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern. The wedge is the focal point now despite the bullish H&S trigger.

A break up will have trend-lines in play quickly and make for some sticky trading, but nevertheless if that is the way momentum resolves then we will need to either play with what we have or stand aside. A break to the downside will require a breach of the August trend-line, but could be the more explosive move as the chart has generally been leaning lower for nearly three years.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (waiting on break)

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook

USD/JPY Chart by TradingView

GBP/JPY continues to coil up within the confines of a symmetrical wedge. The forming of this pattern after the powerful rally in October suggests we could see a continuation to the upside. But it can’t be ruled out that a downside breakout takes shape. Need to be wary of the initial breakout as it could be the a false one. Some patience may be required here, but a move certainly looks to be nearing as the contraction in volatility is set to expand.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart (symmetrical triangle)

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook

GBP/JPY Chart by TradingView

EUR/JPY is working on breaking down out of a range under development since the middle of last month. The 12000 line, the high from September, is the key level of support to watch here. A close below should open up a path towards the trend-line (lower parallel) off the September low.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart (watch 12000)

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook

EUR/JPY Chart by TradingView

AUD/JPY coming off the December trend-line/200-day combo, and with the near-term upward trend structure under fire it might not be long before we see a sustained move lower. Price is outside of the upward channel, but to help confirm a move lower a break below 74.56 will help put in a lower-low. If this develops, the targeted line of support will be the trend-line off the August low.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart (pulling off confluent resistance)

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook

AUD/JPY Chart by TradingView

AUD/JPY 4-hr Chart (watch 74.56 swing-low)

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook

AUD/JPY Chart by TradingView

For the full set of technical details and charts, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
2019-11-12 09:00:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP Outlook Improves on Election Boost for Conservatives
Brexit Briefing: GBP Outlook Improves on Election Boost for Conservatives
2019-11-12 08:55:00
New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade
New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade
2019-11-12 01:16:00
Stock Market Outlook: Record ETF Flows Highlight Robust Risk Appetite
Stock Market Outlook: Record ETF Flows Highlight Robust Risk Appetite
2019-11-11 22:57:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/JPY
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.