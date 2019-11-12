We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Strongly Positive | Webinar
2019-11-12 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open
2019-11-12 14:30:00
US Dollar Returns to Resistance: USD Trade or Fade, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-12 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook
2019-11-12 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
2019-11-12 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch
2019-11-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD still has yet to put in bullish cues as pullback potential remains. Get your GBP/USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/HNihpbZy3E https://t.co/QNyDaaAZrQ
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.45% France 40: 0.26% US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vscBeMrypv
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.635% 3-Year: -0.645% 5-Year: -0.530% 7-Year: -0.455% 10-Year: -0.252% 30-Year: 0.278%
  • ECB's Guindos: -ECB has not exhausted options, can do more if needed -ECB has to pay more attention to 'side effects' of policy actions -Recession unlikely but prolonged phase of low growth a threat -Inflation expectations have not become de-anchored $EUR
  • US Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short: -China must peacefully resolve protests -Trump recognizes China is a global power
  • US VP Pence Aide Short says they are hopeful that USMCA will come to fruition this year $CAD, $MXN
  • UK Election Poll (Survation) - Conservatives 35% (+1) - Labour 29% (+3), - Liberal Democrats 17% (-2) - Brexit Party 10% (-2)
  • US Dollar Returns to Resistance: USD Trade or Fade, AUD/USD, GBP/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/11/12/us-dollar-returns-to-resistance-usd-trade-or-fade-gbpusd-audusd-js55.html $USD https://t.co/wMa2zA4PzV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.50%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6BdF4IfhdI
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/arLwVeemLR
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open

US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open

2019-11-12 14:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

USD: The greenback is on the front-foot as market participants await President Trump’s statement on US trade policy at the Economic Club in New York at 1700GMT. Ahead of the speech, reports from Politico have highlighted that the President is set to delay auto-tariffs on the EU by another 6-months, while Morning Money source reports have also noted that Trump will provide a constructive statement on China.

GBP: UK employment growth continued to show signs of slowing down after the headline figure posted a contraction of 58k. While this may be better than the 94k contraction, the trend will likely provide concerns for the BoE and embolden the views of both Saunders and Haskell who called for a 25bps cut last week. That said, the drop in employment growth had been attributed to the fall in part-time workers, while on a more positive note, the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.8% from 3.9%. Nonetheless, price action in GBP/USD has been relatively calm with the pair continuing to hold a 1.28-1.30 range.

US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open

NZD: Ahead of the RBNZ rate decision, the Kiwi is among the underperformers following a drop in 2yr inflation expectations to 1.8% from 1.86%. Consequently, money market pricing of a 25bps rate cut at the monetary policy meeting jumped to 80%. However, eyes will also be placed on the forward guidance, which is likely to be key to the initial reaction of the decision. Of note, NZD volatility has surged to its highest since May 2019.

US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (11/11/19)

US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. New Zealand Dollar Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Amid RBNZ Rate Outlook” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUDJPY: Japanese Yen Trading Outlook
2019-11-12 13:00:00
Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
2019-11-12 09:00:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP Outlook Improves on Election Boost for Conservatives
Brexit Briefing: GBP Outlook Improves on Election Boost for Conservatives
2019-11-12 08:55:00
New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade
New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade
2019-11-12 01:16:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.