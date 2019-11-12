New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
Dollar Index S&P 500 Outlook : Bears Waiting to Emerge
2019-11-11 16:32:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Aims for October High as NZD/USD Rate Soars
2019-11-12 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Chart Eyes Looming Reversal
2019-11-11 17:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Losses Accelerate within Downtrend - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-11-11 18:55:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-11 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Prices Supported By Hong Kong Unrest, Look to UK GDP
2019-11-11 06:33:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Over the past 30 days, #GBP, #SEK and the #AUD have been the best performing G10 currencies vs. USD with +1.54%, 1.09% and 0.92% total returns.
  • Recession is starting to absorb a global risk concern. A chart from my trading video from today: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/12/US-Dollar-Run-Capped-SP-500-Range-Builds-Breakout-Pressure-As-Trade-Wars-Add-Recession-Risk.html https://t.co/3okmbn8H1F
  • #NZD, #NOK and the #SEK are expected to be the most active G10 currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 8.75, 7.90 and 7.80 respectively
  • LIVE NOW Join Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak as he discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • En español: ¿Qué es el petróleo? El petróleo como materia prima y activo financiero #trading #OOTT #WTI #Brent https://t.co/RqoKObrYxC https://t.co/E3SwvYjTqD
  • #NZD slips as domestic inflation expectations retreat further. Last piece of data before #RBNZ rate decision Weds. Opinion divided as to what will happen, quarter point cut just ahead as most likely outcome. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/12/New-Zealand-Dollar-Inflation-Expectations-RBNZ.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD
  • The $JPY continues to crumble against a broadly supported US Dollar. $USDJPY may consolidate shortly but there’s little sign of a durable reversal. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/YfHQibPlux https://t.co/s4hVuOP3r3
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak as he discusses the technical and fundamental AUD/USD outlook for the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @LiveSquawk: NZ Inflation Expectations Fall On The Eve Of The RBNZ Rate Decision $NZDUSD https://t.co/DAQIIGloKP https://t.co/l2obqKeZ…
  • #NZDUSD drops after 2 year inflation expectations come in at 1.80%, lower than the previous 1.86% print. #RBNZ rate decision up in less than 24 hours https://t.co/EzKvnaxaka
New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade

New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade

2019-11-12 01:16:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, Inflation Expectations, Talking Points:

  • Inflation expectations for two years out came in at 1.80% in the fourth quarter.
  • They had already slid from over 2% to 1.86% in the quarter before
  • This further weakening will be regarded as making lower rates more likely on Wednesday

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The New Zealand Dollar fell on Tuesday following news that domestic inflation expectations had receded further, perhaps making it more likely that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut rates this week.

Expectations of consumer price inflation two years out fell to 1.80% for the fourth quarter, according to official data. This was below the 1.85% forecast in the previous quarter, Expectations one year out were for a rate of 1.66%, not much above the last reported official inflation rate of 1.50%. Inflation has decelerated this year from the 1.9% levels seen in January.

Forecasts are in fact well within the RBNZ’s 1-3% target band but have clearly weakened.

The RNBZ will give its November monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The markets have had to contend with a variety of views as to what will happen to the record low 1% Official Cash Rate. Westpac for example initially suggested that there could be a cut, but now thinks there’ll be no change.

This release was seen rightly or wrongly as a major clue as to RBNZ action, and the outcome seems to have underlined expectations that rates could head lower again.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

The New Zealand Dollar bounced at eleven year lows on its daily chart at the end of October as risk appetite picked up in expectations of a trade truce, at least, between China and the United States. However, its rise stalled in November. Trade progress has been slow, while the US Dollar has made broad gains in light of the Federal Reserve’s disinclination to underwrite a series of interest rate reductions but to, rather, remain data-dependent for its policy path.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart.

Analysts at the Bank of New Zealand said this week that the currency might be vulnerable to a correction higher. Its model puts fair value for NZD/USD at 0.69 and, the bank’s analysts wrote, that means it’s as far away from this as it has been for more than ten years.

Opinion remains unusually divided on the chance of a further interest rate reduction this week. However, given the overwhelming shortness of this market, there could be some chance that the New Zealand Dollar ends up with eventual gains whatever the RBNZ does, simply because that event risk is out of the way.

New Zealand Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Outlook: Record ETF Flows Highlight Robust Risk Appetite
Stock Market Outlook: Record ETF Flows Highlight Robust Risk Appetite
2019-11-11 22:57:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
2019-11-11 19:42:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Nigel Farage Boosts Boris Johnson's Majority Odds
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Nigel Farage Boosts Boris Johnson's Majority Odds
2019-11-11 12:31:00
GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations
GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations
2019-11-11 09:56:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.