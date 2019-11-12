Brexit Briefing: GBP Outlook Improves on Election Boost for Conservatives

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, has decided not to put up General Election candidates in seats held by the ruling UK Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

That is a significant boost for the PM that will likely help GBP as Sterling generally benefits from Conservative governments.

Nigel Farage, who leads the Brexit Party, has decided unilaterally not to contest seats held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in a move likely to boost the PM’s chances of winning the UK General Election on December 12.

His decision is an attempt to prevent anti-Brexit parties such as the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and the Greens from winning a majority, and has boosted Pound bulls, who generally prefer Conservative governments to those of the main Opposition Labour Party.

Moreover, that Sterling strength could well persist as it boosts the chances of a Brexit deal after the election rather than a no-deal exit from the EU.

Farage’s decision is likely to please US President Donald Trump, who has said he would like to see his “friends” Johnson and Farage form a pact to secure a pro-Brexit Parliamentary majority in the election.

