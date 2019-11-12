Brexit Briefing: GBP Outlook Improves on Election Boost for Conservatives

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
Dollar Index S&P 500 Outlook : Bears Waiting to Emerge
2019-11-11 16:32:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Aims for October High as NZD/USD Rate Soars
2019-11-12 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Chart Eyes Looming Reversal
2019-11-11 17:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
2019-11-12 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Employment Change 3M/3M (SEP), Actual: -58k Expected: -102k Previous: -56k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP ILO Unemployment Rate 3Mths (SEP), Actual: 3.8% Expected: 3.9% Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Jobless Claims Change (OCT), Actual: 33.0K Expected: N/A Previous: 21.1k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Claimant Count Rate (OCT), Actual: 3.4% Expected: N/A Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Output Per Hour (YoY) (3Q P), Actual: 0.0% Expected: N/A Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Weekly Earnings ex Bonus (3M/YoY) (SEP), Actual: 3.6% Expected: 3.8% Previous: 3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Average Weekly Earnings (3M/YoY) (SEP), Actual: 3.6% Expected: 3.8% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Jobless Claims Change (OCT), Actual: 33K Expected: N/A Previous: 21.1k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/oPTGHKCNxc
  • #Gold prices may fall while the US Dollar gains even as economic policies championed by the Trump administration invite inflation. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/4lHhHsby56 $XAUUSD https://t.co/fglkwoYSW8
Brexit Briefing: GBP Outlook Improves on Election Boost for Conservatives

Brexit Briefing: GBP Outlook Improves on Election Boost for Conservatives

2019-11-12 08:55:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, has decided not to put up General Election candidates in seats held by the ruling UK Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
  • That is a significant boost for the PM that will likely help GBP as Sterling generally benefits from Conservative governments.

GBP gains as Brexit Party gives Conservatives a free run

Nigel Farage, who leads the Brexit Party, has decided unilaterally not to contest seats held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in a move likely to boost the PM’s chances of winning the UK General Election on December 12.

His decision is an attempt to prevent anti-Brexit parties such as the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and the Greens from winning a majority, and has boosted Pound bulls, who generally prefer Conservative governments to those of the main Opposition Labour Party.

Moreover, that Sterling strength could well persist as it boosts the chances of a Brexit deal after the election rather than a no-deal exit from the EU.

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Nigel Farage Boosts Boris Johnson's Majority Odds

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (October 11 – November 12, 2019

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Brexit Glossary - Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

Farage’s decision is likely to please US President Donald Trump, who has said he would like to see his friends Johnson and Farage form a pact to secure a pro-Brexit Parliamentary majority in the election.

Brexit Timeline – The Path Ahead

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Resources to help you trade the forex markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
2019-11-12 09:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade
New Zealand Dollar Slips As Inflation Expectations Fade
2019-11-12 01:16:00
Stock Market Outlook: Record ETF Flows Highlight Robust Risk Appetite
Stock Market Outlook: Record ETF Flows Highlight Robust Risk Appetite
2019-11-11 22:57:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
2019-11-11 19:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.