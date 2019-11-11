GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

Sterling Moves Higher After Nigel Farage Says He Won't Contest 317 Tory Seats

Real Time News
  • Brexit Party Leader Farage says they will not contest 317 conservative seats won in 2017 $GBP
  • UK Brexit Party Leader Farage says if 600 candidates fielded there will be a hung parliament $GBP
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he reviews key event risk in the week ahead and help strategize how to approach FX markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/390818203?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • CFTC update - $GBP net shorts reduced for 8th consecutive week (Stem from short covering) - CAD longs highest since Oct'17 (Remain at risk amid BoC shift) - $JPY shorts extend (leveraged funds also flipped to net short) https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/cot/2019/11/11/US-Dollar-Selling-Persists-EURUSD-Shorts-Soar-CAD-Longs-Vulnerable----COT-Report.html https://t.co/tDHs2mhEIX
  • Recent podcast interview on Elliott wave - topics like fibonacci, how news plays into decisions, & how to get started learning EW are covered https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/post_of_the_day/2019/11/06/elliott-wave-analysis.html
  • RT @Tony_Nyman: MS #FX Trades of the Week - Sell CADNOK at market with a target of 6.60 and stop of 7.03 - Buy RUBZAR at market with a targ…
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 AM GMT to prepare for major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/d5MAOTwJAg https://t.co/pjQeaL803d
  • Macro data from around the world have long attested to the urgent need for a trade settlement between the US and China. Increasingly the corporate numbers are saying the same. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/Qon7QUO80c https://t.co/7AFqCpJvzi
  • RT @next_china: China’s credit growth slows more than expected in October to the weakest pace since at least 2017 https://t.co/4UQAsAiM0w h…
  • RT @economics: The UK avoids a recession but ends the 3rd quarter on weak footing https://t.co/CNcvJdmDdI https://t.co/WaRXUhEJvw
GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations

GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations

2019-11-11 09:56:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

UK Q3 GDP and GBP/USD Price, Charts and Analysis

  • The UK economy grew by 0.3% in Q3.
  • Moody’s downgrades UK credit outlook due to Brexit ‘paralysis’ and funding fears.

Brand New Q4 2019 GBP and USD Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

UK Q3 Growth Positive but Misses Market Expectations.

The UK economy grew by 0.3% in Q3, but the year-on-year figure fell to 1.0% from 1.3%, its lowest level since Q1 2010. According to the ONS, the service and construction sectors provided positive contributions to GDP growth. Monthly GDP contracted by 0.1% in September as expected.

GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations

Sterling was little changed on the release and remains above 1.2800 against the US dollar for now. Sterling remains in thrall of UK politics with the two major parties announcing their spending plans over the weekend. The latest CoT shows Sterling short positions reduced further for the eight-consecutive week.

US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Shorts Soar – CoT Report

GBP/USD Five Minute Price Chart (November 11, 2019)

GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the UK’s credit outlook to negative from stable on Friday, citing Brexit policy-making paralysis and the potential ramping up of spending in the UK with ‘no clear plan’ of how to finance it. Moody’s is concerned that in the current political climate that there are no attempts to reduce UK debt levels, with both major UK parties promising a huge spending program if elected/re-elected in December. UK government bond yields – gilts – barely moved on Monday as traders looked ahead to the UK growth figures.

On Wednesday there is the latest look at UK inflation data, while on Thursday, October retail sales is announced.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

IG Client Sentimentshows that retail traders are 57% net-long GBP/USD, giving us a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

