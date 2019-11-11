We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
EUR/USD Eyes Extending its Losses - EUR to US Dollar Price Technical Forecast
2019-11-11 10:30:00
2019-11-11 10:30:00
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow's on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-10 16:00:00
2019-11-10 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Nigel Farage Boosts Boris Johnson's Majority Odds
2019-11-11 12:31:00
2019-11-11 12:31:00
GBP/USD Price Little Moved After UK Q3 GDP Misses Expectations
2019-11-11 09:56:00
2019-11-11 09:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
News
Japanese Yen May Keep Struggling Against Resurgent US Dollar
2019-11-11 03:00:00
2019-11-11 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis Forecast Shows Comfort - Perhaps Volatility - In Range
2019-11-10 10:00:00
2019-11-10 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow's on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Spotlight on Support, Silver Sell-off May Continue
2019-11-11 12:00:00
2019-11-11 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
News
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow's on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Gold Prices Supported By Hong Kong Unrest, Look to UK GDP
2019-11-11 06:33:00
2019-11-11 06:33:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
2019-11-07 20:00:00
2019-11-11 12:31:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Rallies as Farage Boosts Boris Johnson Majority Odds
  • Brexit Party Will Not Contest Conservative Seats

GBP/USD rallied to fresh session highs following Brexit Party Leader Farage’s comments, whereby he stated that the Brexit Party would not contest the 317 seats that the Conservative Party had won in the 2017 election. This is in stark contrast to previous rhetoric that he would contest all 600 seats in parliament, however, in light of these comments, this raises the probability that Boris Johnson can ultimately secure a majority in parliament and thus get his Brexit deal through parliament. As it stands, bookmakers have increased the likelihood of a Conservative majority to 64%, previously had been 50%.

Polls Continues to Show Conservatives with Commanding Lead

GBP/USD Price Chart: 1-minute Timeframe (Intraday)

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Surges as Nigel Farage Boosts Boris Johnson's Majority Odds

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

