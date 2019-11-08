Canadian Dollar: Loonie Sinks on Weak Jobs Report, Housing
CANADIAN DOLLAR, CANADA JOBS REPORT, BOC – TALKING POINTS:
- The Canadian Dollar swooned after the latest Canada jobs report disappointed loonie forex traders
- USD/CAD and EUR/CAD continued to climb while CAD/JPY took a nosedive in response to the report
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is coming under heightened selling pressure following the latest change in employment and housing data. Canada’s net change in employment for October came in at a disappointing -1.8K compared to estimates looking for a 10.0K print. Looking under the hood, details of the Canada jobs report were even bleaker, which revealed a -16.1K decrease in full time employment.
CANADIAN JOBS REPORT & HOUSING STARTS DATA (OCTOBER 2019)
Although, the Canadian unemployment rate held steady at 5.5% as expected. Prior to the release of the latest Canadian employment figures, data on housing starts crossed the wires at a worse-than-expected 202.0K compared to the market consensus of 222.5K.
CANADIAN DOLLAR CURRENCY INDEX PRICE CHART: 2-HOUR TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 TO NOVEMBER 08, 2019)
The Canadian Dollar Currency Index is currently trading -0.37% lower on the day following the data. USD/CAD extended gains to intraday highs while CAD/JPY wilted to an intraday low. AUD/CAD reversed earlier downside while EUR/CAD is moving higher.
