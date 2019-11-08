Canadian Dollar: Loonie Sinks on Weak Jobs Report, Housing

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar & Yen Technical Analysis – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-08 12:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook – Euro Price Pattern Familiar, Bearish
2019-11-08 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook Driven Lower by Latest US Treasury Yield Surge
2019-11-08 12:00:00
GBP/USD Price at Turning Point, Trade Uncertainty to Boost Yen?
2019-11-08 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-08 02:00:00
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Downside Break Eyes $1400 Handle – XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-11-08 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Canadian Dollar: Loonie Sinks on Weak Jobs Report, Housing

2019-11-08 13:44:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
CANADIAN DOLLAR, CANADA JOBS REPORT, BOC – TALKING POINTS:

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is coming under heightened selling pressure following the latest change in employment and housing data. Canada’s net change in employment for October came in at a disappointing -1.8K compared to estimates looking for a 10.0K print. Looking under the hood, details of the Canada jobs report were even bleaker, which revealed a -16.1K decrease in full time employment.

CANADIAN JOBS REPORT & HOUSING STARTS DATA (OCTOBER 2019)

Canadian Jobs Report October 2019 Chart

Although, the Canadian unemployment rate held steady at 5.5% as expected. Prior to the release of the latest Canadian employment figures, data on housing starts crossed the wires at a worse-than-expected 202.0K compared to the market consensus of 222.5K.

CANADIAN DOLLAR CURRENCY INDEX PRICE CHART: 2-HOUR TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 TO NOVEMBER 08, 2019)

Canadian Dollar Price Chart

The Canadian Dollar Currency Index is currently trading -0.37% lower on the day following the data. USD/CAD extended gains to intraday highs while CAD/JPY wilted to an intraday low. AUD/CAD reversed earlier downside while EUR/CAD is moving higher.

Check out this Canadian Dollar Forecast for comprehensive fundamental and technical outlook on the Loonie with additional insight on how CAD price action stands to be impacted by the Canadian jobs report and changes in BOC rate cut expectations.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

