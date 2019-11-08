Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook – Euro Price Pattern Familiar, Bearish
2019-11-08 10:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Turns to US Data After Ugly EU Forecast
2019-11-08 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price at Turning Point, Trade Uncertainty to Boost Yen?
2019-11-08 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups After USD Breakout: USD/CAD, GBP/USD
2019-11-07 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-08 02:00:00
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Downside Break Eyes $1400 Handle – XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2019-11-08 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yeWf8Jb7Fw
  • Gold Price Downside Break Eyes $1400 Handle – XAU/USD Technical Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2019/11/08/Gold-Price-Downside-Break-Eyes-1400-Handle-XAUUSD-Technical-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/Yf1KtkcQ4V
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.07% France 40: 0.03% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jR4dLFcYcR
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • US Secretary of State Pompeo says ideal trade with EU would be without tariffs
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/LGwLmghtCy
  • RT @IHSMarkitPMI: Global Metal Users PMIs soar into expansion territory in October, as boosts to the Chinese manufacturing sector encourage…
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Dude, Where's My Volatility? https://t.co/jWyk2mB0uh
  • Today's option expiries - $EURUSD 1.1050 (542mln), 1.1085-1.1095 (1.1bln), 1.1100 (1bln) - $GBPUSD 1.2800 (664mln) - $USDCAD 1.3185-1.3200 (500mln) - $USDJPY 108.40-50 (2bln)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap

2019-11-08 09:29:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:

  • Supportive 200-dma under threat.
  • Bitcoin looking to fill the gap.

If you are interested in trading the cryptocurrency market, we have produced aDay Trading Guide to Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrenciesto help you better understand this highly volatile asset class.

Bitcoin Price Outlook

Bitcoin is testing its recent lows as a range of technical indicators begin to weigh on the cryptocurrency. The recently supportive 200-day moving average is now under threat and a close below here – currently at $9,183 – would produce a short-term negative signal. The price is also pushing back through a cluster of recent lows and a break and close below the October 26 low at $8,890 would be another bearish sign.

This October 26 low is also important as it is part of a gap on the chart between the October 25 high at $8.870 and the previously mentioned October 26 low at $8,890. For Bitcoin to turn bullish again, this gap needs to be filled. One mildly bullish signal comes from the 20-dma crossing above the 50-dma, indicating short-term bullish momentum.

If Bitcoin does turn lower, then a re-test of the October 23 multi-month low at $7,300 may occur although with pockets of support all the way down, this low may prove to difficult to achieve. A break above the 200-dma leaves a retrace back to $9,930 as the first target.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (June – November 8, 2019)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap

IG Client Sentiment shows that how traders are positioned in a wide range of assets and markets. Retail customers are 80% net-long Bitcoin, a bearish contrarian bias. However, recent daily and weekly positional shifts give us a bullish outlook.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Gains on China Trade Data May Not Hold
Australian Dollar Gains on China Trade Data May Not Hold
2019-11-08 03:40:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Rollback
Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Rollback
2019-11-07 17:04:00
Dovish BoE Sends GBP/USD Lower, 2 Voters Call for Rate Cuts
Dovish BoE Sends GBP/USD Lower, 2 Voters Call for Rate Cuts
2019-11-07 12:03:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.