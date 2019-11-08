Australian Dollar Gains on China Trade Data May Not Hold

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/s9REGJePE9
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.23% Germany 30: -0.35% France 40: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/48BOwagkmk
  • The $USD may continue weakening against the SGD, PHP, IDR, and MYR as long as US-China trade deal hopes keep rising, fueling capital flows into emerging-market assets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GAD0mm6mx7 https://t.co/IyQsJDOcrB
  • -#EURNOK gearing up to test seven-year uptrend -Pair is on verge of clearing key support channel -Downside break could catalyze a tectonic shift https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/08/Euro-Price-Forecast-Will-EURNOK-Break-7-Year-Uptrend.html
  • Risk appetite has shot higher with this past session's trade war hopes, but does it last. I talk about that in my trade video along with interesting setups from the likes of the $DXY, $GBPUSD and #Gold among other markets https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/08/Dow-Breaks-Higher-USDCNH-Drops-Back-Below-7.0000-Yet-Outlook-Still-Clouded.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/RZEKI1nWlA
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (SEP P) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 101.0 Previous: 99.000 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-08
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (SEP P) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 92.2 Previous: 91.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-08
  • (#ASEAN #TechnicalAnalysis) US Dollar Forecast: $USDSGD Uptrend at Risk, #IDR Eyes Breakout $USDIDR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/08/US-Dollar-Forecast-USDSGD-Uptrend-at-Risk-IDR-Eyes-Breakout.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/CcUoH4UiKS
  • Australian Dollar Gains on China Trade Data May Not Hold - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/08/Australian-Dollar-Gains-on-China-Trade-Data-May-Not-Hold.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #China #tradewar #AUDUSD
  • The $NZD is back on the offensive and may extend gains versus its US counterpart before sellers reassert the dominant downtrend. Get your $NZDUSD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/2n7KsqHY7e https://t.co/URLHLxSOXz
Australian Dollar Gains on China Trade Data May Not Hold

2019-11-08 03:40:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

CHINA TRADE, AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR - TALKING POINTS:

  • Australian Dollar up as China reports better-than-expected import, export data
  • New Zealand Dollar ticked down and Yen fell as the print buoyed risk appetite
  • Follow-through may be absent markets weigh Sino-US trade war de-escalation

Where will markets end 2019? See our Q4 forecasts for currencies, commodities and stock indexes!

The Australian Dollar rose as China reported better-than-expected trade data. Exports fell 0.9 percent on-year in October, marking a far smaller drawdown than the 3.9 percent decline expected. Imports ticked down 6.4 percent, a similarly less-bad result than median forecasts envisioning a loss of 7.8 percent.

Traders often extrapolate positive news out of the East Asian giant as supportive for Australia because the former country is the latter’s largest export market. They reason that an upturn in China’s prospects – even in relative terms – bodes well for Australian firms’ demand outlook, and thereby the economy as a whole.

China’s commanding position as one of the top engines of global growth also means that rosier data flow has scope to boost broader sentiment. It is thus true to form that the New Zealand Dollar – another cycle-sensitive unit – rose with its Aussie cousin while the anti-risk Japanese Yen pulled back.

Chart of Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar rise, Japanese Yen fell on China trade data

Chart created with TradingView

AUSTRALIAN, NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR OUTLOOK HINGES ON US-CHINA TRADE DEAL

Follow-through might be limited from here. Investors are unlikely to commit in amid uncertainty about the prospects of even a “phase one” US-China trade accord. Markets cheered Beijing’s hint at a coordinated tariff rollback but whether the White House would sign up to such a move was soon in doubt.

The technical picture is ominous as well. The Aussie Dollar challenging the bounds of a month-long uptrend. The like-minded Kiwi Dollar is in a similarly precarious position. Building pro-cyclical exposure may be still more unattractive as liquidity thins into the weekend even as headline risk remains.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

