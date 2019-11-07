Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Delay
Headlines crossing the wires on US-China trade talks are pushing risk appetite further as a US Official says the US has agreed to roll back tariffs. Gold breaks below the 1464.00 mark and USDCNH sinks below 6.960 on the report as the Chinese Yuan gains strength relative to the US Dollar.
XAUUSD (15-Min)
**Story Developing - Check Back for Update**
