Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Delay

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Reversal Gathers Pace; EUR/JPY Maintains Flag
2019-11-07 15:35:00
2019-11-07 15:35:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-11-07 10:10:00
2019-11-07 10:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back to Resistance, GBP/USD Dips on BoE
2019-11-07 13:30:00
2019-11-07 13:30:00
Dovish BoE Sends GBP/USD Lower, 2 Voters Call for Rate Cuts
2019-11-07 12:03:00
2019-11-07 12:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-07 01:00:00
2019-11-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Threatens Monthly Range Breakout
2019-11-07 16:30:00
2019-11-07 16:30:00
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Brazillian Real Sinks as Oil Rights Flop Flags Trade War Pain
2019-11-07 03:00:00
2019-11-07 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • sounds dovish https://t.co/Z68hypMIzV
  • RT @FTMarkets: Italy surpasses Greece as euro area’s riskiest borrower https://t.co/FqekIdeBZW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.05%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cbY091k3Ss
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.38% Gold: -1.77% Silver: -3.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tmplQIymMN
  • LIVE IN 30 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $USDCNH plunges back below the 7.0 handle and still dropping quickly following reports Washington will roll back tariffs levied on Beijing to seal phase one agreement #US #China #TradeWar https://t.co/NGxh2CpUPd
  • The recent weakness in the $CAD against the $USD will likely be put on hold for now as recent attempts to break back above the 1.3200/1.3212 area have proved unsuccessful. Get your CAD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/qk7EqRN5PU https://t.co/EGxszOrD4z
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.34% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EMweLzqLgd
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=3952937094787220994&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Delay

Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Delay

2019-11-07 17:04:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Headlines crossing the wires on US-China trade talks are pushing risk appetite further as a US Official says the US has agreed to roll back tariffs. Gold breaks below the 1464.00 mark and USDCNH sinks below 6.960 on the report as the Chinese Yuan gains strength relative to the US Dollar.

XAUUSD (15-Min)

Please add a description for the image.

**Story Developing - Check Back for Update**

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

