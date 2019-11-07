We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, DXY
2019-11-07 10:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD May Fall on EU Commission Forecast
2019-11-07 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
Dovish BoE Sends GBP/USD Lower, 2 Voters Call for Rate Cuts
2019-11-07 12:03:00
GBP/USD Nears A Downside Break – British Pound to USD Price Outlook
2019-11-07 11:24:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Brazillian Real Sinks as Oil Rights Flop Flags Trade War Pain
2019-11-07 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Dovish BoE Sends GBP/USD Lower, 2 Voters Call for Rate Cuts

2019-11-07 12:03:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • MPC Vote 7:2 on Hold with 2 calling for 25bps cuts
  • GBP/USD Drops on Dovish BoE

BOTTOM LINE

Bank of England provides a dovish hold after a 7:2 vote split with the two dissenters (Saunders and Haskel) calling for a 25bps rate cut. Consequently, thispushed GBP/USD lower, however, money markets are only slightly raising the likelihood of a cut, given that markets had already been pricing in cuts throughout 2020. The BoE doves argued that stimulus is needed now due to the fact that the labour market had been turning, while downside risks from the global economy remain. Elsewhere the Bank of England also downgraded their language on future tightening, having noted that if the economy performs in line with forecasts modest tightening of policy “may be needed” (September: “would be appropriate”).

While the Bank of England are acknowledging the risks facing the UK economy, the outlook for monetary policy is largely predicated on the outcome pertaining to Brexit, thus the main focus is on the UK election.

Bank of England Forecasts

Inflation forecast

- One years’ time seen at 1.51% (Aug 1.90%),

- Two years’ time 2.03% (Aug 2.23%)

- Three years’ time 2.25% (Aug 2.37%)

On the growth front, the Bank of England highlighted that the risks to UK GDP is on the downside in the second and third year of forecast horizon.

GBP/USD Price Chart: 1-Minute Time frame (Intraday)

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

