Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears

White House Advisor Kudlow says there will be concessions on tariffs if there is a Phase-one trade deal $SPX $DXY

@PeterHanksFX Don't worry, as long as the global economy isn't slowing, central banks have plenty of room to ease, governments can easily agree on fiscal stimulus, the US govt. utilizes a counter-cyclical approach to be prepared for the next downturn, all will be fine 😁

I wonder if this internal dissenter to the White House's discussion to roll back Chinese tariffs as part of 'phase one' that Reuters is breaking goes by the nom de plume Ron Vara...

Can't say I'm surprised. Between this and Brexit, constant headlines that result in little concrete progress have really raised the market's indifference which could explain why the $VIX is so low despite the flurry of risks

Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 57.02 (+1.19%), ICE Brent Crude 62.18 (+0.71%), NYM NYH Gasoline 163.34 (+0.44%). [delayed]

RT @EdwardLawrence: Chinese trade sources: #China wants all tariffs rolled back as phases of the #trade deals are completed. Those sources…

The Reserve Bank of $NZD is favored to cut its main interest rate next week, although traders are anticipating a long pause between policy shifts thereafter. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/jZRYL03jXy https://t.co/EVgA1mXjei

Why did I bother coming into work today when I could have literally re-posted this article on US-China trade developments that I keyed up in January..... https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/01/17/US-Stocks-Temporarily-Soar-on-Rumor-US-May-Roll-Back-Chinese-Tariffs.html