US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Suffers, AUD/USD at Potential Turning Point - US Market Open

News
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
USD Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Technical Analysis & More
2019-11-05 13:00:00
News
US Dollar Prices Continue Support Bounce: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-05 13:30:00
Trader Sentiment Bullish, GBP/USD Price Outlook Positive | Webinar
2019-11-05 13:10:00
News
USD/JPY and AUD/USD Soar as US Mulls Lifting Some Chinese Tariffs
2019-11-04 23:45:00
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: New Highs While US Dollar Bear Patterns Appearing
2019-11-04 19:15:00
News
Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?
2019-11-05 10:30:00
Gold Prices Slip as US-China Trade War Hope Saps Haven Demand
2019-11-05 05:57:00
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook - Short-term Bullish, but Could Change Soon
2019-11-05 12:00:00
Gold Prices Slip as US-China Trade War Hope Saps Haven Demand
2019-11-05 05:57:00
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Real Time News
  • RT @zerohedge: FUTURES SHOW FIRST FULLY-PRICED-IN FED CUT PUSHED BACK TO 2021
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.11% Gold: -1.29% Silver: -1.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5JYWZTuSvU
  • China needs firmer US commitments on lifting tariffs if Donald Trump wants to seal a trade deal, according to sources - SCMP
  • ISM Non-Manufacturing Index prints at 54.7, beating the expectation of 53.5 https://t.co/OERkoX7imT
  • 🇺🇸 USD ISM Non-Manufacturing/Services Composite (OCT), Actual: 54.7 Expected: 53.4 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.58%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TcUiOYuJdp
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.15% Gold: -1.03% Silver: -1.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CDL1v5t5uW
  • Should disclose more frequently options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over given timeframe)
  • My opinion is that further deterioration in the headline Services PMI figure, new orders and/or employment components could damage risk appetite, spark a resurgence in recession fears, fuel aggressive FOMC rate cut bets and push gold, vol higher. https://t.co/xvhXc9DBWg
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD ISM Non-Manufacturing/Services Composite (OCT) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 53.4 Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-05
2019-11-05 14:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Suffers, AUD/USD at Potential Turning Point

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

AUD: The RBA maintained interest rates at 0.75% overnight, while the accompanying statement was left relatively unchanged from the prior month. Consequently, the Aussie saw a muted reaction on the release, before edging higher amid the continued reduction in trade war fears. Looking ahead, the RBA will deliver its Statement on Monetary Policy at the end of the week with the central bank potentially shedding more light on the near-term outlook. That said, money markets have only priced in 5bps of easing by the December meeting, suggesting that the RBA is likely on a short-term pause. On the technical front, gains in AUD/USD may soon come to a halt as the pair edges towards the descending trendline from the Dec’2018 peak, which also roughly coincides with the 200DMA.

EUR: The Euro is on the defensive having broken below the 1.11 handle as the greenback tracks US yields higher. That said, key support in the near-term in the pair is situated at 1.1070, which represents last week’s low. Looking ahead, focus is on the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.

JPY / CHF: Reports this morning via the FT also noted that the White House may consider rolling back levies on $112bln of Chinese imports as a concession to seal a partial deal. Consequently, safe-havens are out of favour with both the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc the underperformers in the G10 space. USD/JPY making another test of the 200DMA (109.02).

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (05/11/19)

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. VIX Record Short Signals Market Complacency, Raising Risks of a VIX Blowout” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. Crude Oil Technical Outlook - Short-term Bullish, but Could Change Soon” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Gold Price Outlook Breaking Down - Is Bullish Momentum About to Crack?” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

