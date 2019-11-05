New Zealand Dollar Sinks on Worse than Expected Jobs Data

Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY BOJ Minutes of September Policy Meeting (SEP) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-05

#GBPJPY pivot points (daily) – S3: 139.19, S2: 139.59, S1: 139.75, R1: 140.15, R2: 140.4, R3: 140.8

Volatility has been eerily nonexistent lately despite October and November being some of the most volatile months on average over the last 30 years... Does this mean we're overdue for a $VIX breakout?

The $USD may fall as Singapore, Indonesia, India and China data underpin the need for a US-China trade deal. USD #ASEAN-based index fell under key rising support, losses ahead?

Over the past 30 days, #GBP has been the best performing G10 currencies vs. USD with 4.48% spot-returns while #JPY has been the worst with -1.51%

$NZDUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.6269 S2: 0.633 S1: 0.6353 R1: 0.6415 R2: 0.6454 R3: 0.6516

According to the Fed Fund futures calculator from the CME's web site, the probability of at least one 25bp rate hike from the Fed the end of 2020 is 57%. The market is genuinely 'that' confident that we will avoid long-term hardship and recession...

The S&P 500 has carved out the smallest 2-day range as a percentage of spot since Sept 24, 2018. Lofty perch, lots of wind up that high https://t.co/p3VWfuq74H