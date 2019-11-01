US Dollar Gives Back NFP Gains After ISM Manufacturing PMI Miss
US DOLLAR OUTLOOK IMPROVES AS FIRMING FOMC UNDERSCORED BY ROBUST NONFARM PAYROLLS, ISM MANUFACTURING PMI REBOUND
- The US Dollar pivoted back to session lows and erased all earlier NFP gains following the October ISM Manufacturing PMI report that missed expectations
- The ISM Manufacturing Report crossed the wires at 48.3 vs expectations of 48.9 vs prior 47.8
The US Dollar whipsawed once more following the latest US NFP and ISM Manufacturing PMI reports. A robust nonfarm payrolls print initially sent the US Dollar surging as an resilience seen across the American labor market is squashing recession fears, but upside was quickly erased after the ISM Manufacturing PMI figure came in below consensus.
US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 01, 2019 INTRADAY)
Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView
The US Dollar – measured by the DXY Index – initially spiked on a robust nonfarm payrolls report released earlier in the session but quickly reversed back toward intraday lows after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data crossed the wires.
CHART OF ISM MANUFACTURING PMI
The headline ISM Manufacutirng PMI for October came in at 48.3 and compares to the market’s estimate of 48.9 and prior reading of 47.8.
CHART OF ISM MANUFACTURING PMI – EMPLOYMENT & NEW ORDERS COMPONENTS
Two closely watched components out of the ISM Manufacturing PMI report – employment and new orders – both showed a healthy uptick to 47.7 and 49.1 from 46.3 and 47.3 respectively.
-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com
