US Dollar Gives Back NFP Gains After ISM Manufacturing PMI Miss

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Bounces on NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-01 14:00:00
EUR/USD, Crude Oil & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-01 12:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Bounces on NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-01 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY
2019-11-01 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
News
US Dollar Bounces on NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-01 14:00:00
USDJPY Move Combines Dollar Slide and Risk Off, Watch AUDUSD and USDMXN With NFPs Ahead
2019-11-01 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Price – Bullish Signals on The Radar Ahead of NFP Data
2019-11-01 10:02:00
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
News
EUR/USD, Crude Oil & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-01 12:15:00
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Change in US payrolls increased by 128k

Real Time News
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says that tariffs for December still on table until completion of phase-1 $SPX $DXY
  • US #NFP rose by 128k in October, above expectations of 89k; Prior month revised higher to 180k. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/MbtVKnkiPH #JobsReport https://t.co/fVaToW73rn
  • $NZDUSD is up for the fourth day in a row to set a fresh two-month high https://t.co/aFb3CgiyVa
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.89% Gold: -0.12% Silver: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e1I6KBHvxL
  • $SPX is up over 0.75% this morning on positive jobs report https://t.co/oRml8t7sLf
  • RT @adamscrabble: Market catch up this AM from @JStanleyFX "...October NFP’s were released to a tune of +128k, handily beating the expectat…
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI heat-map https://t.co/cLvmxLruDw
  • 🇺🇸 USD Construction Spending (MoM) (SEP), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
  • US Dollar Bounces on NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/11/01/us-dollar-bounces-on-nfp-eur-usd-gbp-usd-usd-jpy-js55-usd-price-chart.html
  • 🇺🇸 USD Construction Spending (MoM) (SEP), Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
US Dollar Gives Back NFP Gains After ISM Manufacturing PMI Miss

2019-11-01 14:11:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
US DOLLAR OUTLOOK IMPROVES AS FIRMING FOMC UNDERSCORED BY ROBUST NONFARM PAYROLLS, ISM MANUFACTURING PMI REBOUND

  • The US Dollar pivoted back to session lows and erased all earlier NFP gains following the October ISM Manufacturing PMI report that missed expectations
  • The ISM Manufacturing Report crossed the wires at 48.3 vs expectations of 48.9 vs prior 47.8
  • Enhance your market knowledge with our free Forecasts & Trading Guides available for download

The US Dollar whipsawed once more following the latest US NFP and ISM Manufacturing PMI reports. A robust nonfarm payrolls print initially sent the US Dollar surging as an resilience seen across the American labor market is squashing recession fears, but upside was quickly erased after the ISM Manufacturing PMI figure came in below consensus.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 01, 2019 INTRADAY)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Reaction to October 2019 Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Manufacturing PMI

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The US Dollar – measured by the DXY Index – initially spiked on a robust nonfarm payrolls report released earlier in the session but quickly reversed back toward intraday lows after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data crossed the wires.

CHART OF ISM MANUFACTURING PMI

ISM Manufacturing PMI Chart

The headline ISM Manufacutirng PMI for October came in at 48.3 and compares to the market’s estimate of 48.9 and prior reading of 47.8.

CHART OF ISM MANUFACTURING PMI – EMPLOYMENT & NEW ORDERS COMPONENTS

ISM Manufacturing PMI Chart of Emplyoment and New Orders Components

Two closely watched components out of the ISM Manufacturing PMI report – employment and new orders – both showed a healthy uptick to 47.7 and 49.1 from 46.3 and 47.3 respectively.

***THIS STORY IS STILL DEVELOPING - PLEASE CHECK BACK SHORTLY***

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.