EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Double Top in the Works?
2019-11-01 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBPUSD Stair Stepping Higher as PM Johnson Enjoys GE Poll Boost
2019-11-01 08:04:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-31 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Move Combines Dollar Slide and Risk Off, Watch AUDUSD and USDMXN With NFPs Ahead
2019-11-01 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM PMI Ahead
2019-10-31 23:32:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Is the Fed or ECB Driving Global Yields?
2019-10-31 21:58:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Set For More Gains, Watch US-China Trade, UK Campaign
2019-11-01 05:52:00
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More
Brexit Latest: GBPUSD Stair Stepping Higher as PM Johnson Enjoys GE Poll Boost

2019-11-01 08:04:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Sterling Remains in Favor but US NFPs and PMIs Loom Large

  • GBPUSD should re-test 1.3000 and maybe higher but US data may crimp price action.
  • UK PM Johnson with a 17-point lead in the polls according to one survey.

Brand New Q4 2019 Sterling Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

Sterling continues its good run this week as is likely to have another run at 1.3000 against the US dollar. The market will be quiet this morning ahead of the monthly US Labor report and the important US ISM numbers with the manufacturing print especially important after last month’s heavy fall. For a full rundown of all market moving economic data and events please see the DailyFX Calendar.

The UK manufacturing PMI is also released this morning and is expected to remain weak (48.3 vs. 48.3 in September)

Live Data Coverage: US NFPs – 12:15 GMT

Early opinion polls released Thursday showed UK PM Boris Johnson with a commanding 17-point lead over Labour with some pollsters opining that the Conservatives would have a 50/60 seat majority in Parliament. US President Trump also weighed in yesterday saying Boris Johnson Good/Jeremy Corbyn Bad and that he expected a huge trade deal with the UK, although some parts of the current withdrawal Agreement may cause problems.

GBPUSD is trading around 1.2960 and recent price action points to growing underlying strength in the British Pound. This week dips have been bought and 1.3000 and the recent multi-month high at 1.3013 and the early May peaks around 1.3177 are the next upside targets. Support remains firm between the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2838 and a cluster of 1.2815. The market is expected to be quiet ahead of the US data.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January – November 1, 2019)

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (January – November 1, 2019)

IG Client Sentiment shows that how traders are positioned in a wide range of assets and markets.

Traders are currently 51% net-short GBPUSD, a bullish contrarian bias.

Traders may also like to download ourTraits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

