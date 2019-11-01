Australian Dollar Jumps as China PMI Data Tops Expectations

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

Australian Dollar gains as Caixin China Manufacturing PMI clocks in at 51.7 versus 51.0 expected and from 51.4 prior.

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uRWh8eWhdC
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI Oct: 51.7 (exp 51.0; prev 51.4)
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.66%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/c674rAIThf
  • Looks like #AUDUSD and #NZDUSD liked the China Caixin PMI numbers Actual: 51.7 Est: 51.0 https://t.co/Er4sUtJG8F
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Mfg (OCT), Actual: 51.7 Expected: 51.0 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
  • China Caixin PMI MfG: Actual: 51.7 Est: 51.0 Prior: 51.4
  • The $USD is vulnerable to the Philippine Peso, will $USDPHP overturn the dominant uptrend since 2013? $USDMYR is slipping towards support, but the uptrend still holds. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/zGulFg1ALw https://t.co/Mztl4gs0vR
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Mfg (OCT) due at 01:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 51.0 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-01
  • #PBOC set the #Yuan reference rate at 7.0437 against the US Dollar on Friday from 7.0533 yesterday -BBG
  • "Korean CLO Demand Jumps Even as Japan Warns About Them" - Bloomberg What's a collateralized loan obligation you might ask? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/03/22/Currencies-May-See-Wild-Swings-if-Slow-Growth-Breaks-CLO-Market.html
Australian Dollar Jumps as China PMI Data Tops Expectations

Australian Dollar Jumps as China PMI Data Tops Expectations

2019-11-01 01:45:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

CHINA PMI, AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR, ASX 200 - TALKING POINTS:

  • Australian Dollar, ASX 200 add to gains on upbeat China PMI data
  • Manufacturing-sector growth registers at the strongest in 20 months
  • Follow-through might be tepid as markets brace for US jobs report

Where will markets end 2019? See our Q4 forecasts for currencies, commodities and stock indexes!

The Australian Dollar jumped higher alongside the local ASX 200 stocks index as Caixin PMI data put Chinese manufacturing growth at a 20-month high. The index rose to 51.7 in October from 51.4 in the prior month, marking the fourth consecutive acceleration. Economists were penciling in a slowdown to 51.0 ahead of the release.

The rise added to gains already underway at the start of Friday’s trading session. The move higher is probably corrective following losses yesterday as worries about absent progress on US-China trade negotiations resurfaced. The East Asian giant is Australia’s largest trading partner, making economic conditions there a critical input for its own economic fortunes and that of its headline assets.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - 5min

5min AUD/USD chart created with TradingView

The report revealed that new orders grew at the fastest pace since January 2013, supported by a pickup in export demand. Business confidence among the respondents polled about their outlook for the coming 12 months rose to the highest since April. Nevertheless, the survey cautioned that sentimentremained subdued in the context of historical data.”

Encouraging though that is – especially in the context of ongoing trade war – immediate follow-through might prove to be lackluster. Traders may be reluctant to commit one way or another as they await the release of October’s US labor market statistics. A steep drop in job creation is expected alongside a rise in the unemployment rate. That may cool any nascent optimism about an upturn in global growth.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

