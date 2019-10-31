Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Surges, Is This The Bottom?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-31 14:25:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Eurozone GDP and Inflation Beat Lowly Expectations
2019-10-31 10:14:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 24, 2019 10:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2019-10-31 13:23:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: British Pound to US Dollar- A Rally or Reversal?
2019-10-31 11:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY & GBP/JPY A Risk of Possible Reversal - JPY Price Forecast
2019-10-31 14:30:00
Rate Cut Odds Shift After Fed, BOC, BOJ Meetings - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-31 14:25:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Surges Towards Monthly High- GLD Outlook
2019-10-31 15:30:00
US Dollar Falls After 'Really Significant' Remark: USD to Support
2019-10-31 12:34:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Sell-Off Helping USD/CAD Rebound at Key Support
2019-10-31 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain as Weak China Data Burnish Stimulus Hopes
2019-10-31 06:03:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • The $AUD is on pace to record a 2% rise for October, but the Aussie is spiking lower into month-end. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/K9Sl1loObR https://t.co/jz9qMC1En9
  • -EM’s external financing conditions could continue to be challenging, but will likely be outweighed by the wide-ranging decline in global interest rates
  • - As a result, financial conditions have eased which could cushion risks to the downside and support the global economy through next year - Lower rates could however prompt investors to pursue higher returns, in turn raising risk to financial stability and growth
  • - EM banks followed the Fed’s dovish shift that signaled a more benign stance in monetary policy along with quantitative easing being reintroduced by the ECB less than a year after the termination of its asset purchase program
  • - Global interest rates were drastically reassessed in light of escalating trade tensions along with stalling global growth and Brexit risks
  • Fitch Ratings Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor Report (Oct 2019): - Easing global monetary policy will support credit growth trends in emerging and domestic markets
  • $USDMXN has put in for a good opening stage for reversal. Clearing the 200-day moving average would be a significant increase in bullish conviction https://t.co/Gq9yDJgGkz
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.27% Gold: 1.16% Oil - US Crude: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wTgUhE5ui3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/orUSw5B94J
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.22% France 40: -0.36% US 500: -0.61% Wall Street: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Q0o3RpG1Yt
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Surges, Is This The Bottom?

2019-10-31 18:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Outlook:

A certifiably dovish Bank of Canada rate decision sparked a formidable Canadian Dollar selloff on Wednesday, potentially shifting the longer-term outlook for the Loonie. Consequently, USD/CAD’s recent bounce off support around 1.3050 could mark a local bottom. Now, the pair is fast approaching the nearby 200-day moving average around 1.33 which could look to briefly stall a continuation higher.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January – October) (Chart 1)

USDCAD Daily Chart

To that end, USD/CAD will look to capitalize on nearby support if consolidation is required. Immediate buoyancy will be provided by a horizontal trendline from September’s swing low around 1.3133, while the line in the sand remains slightly above the 1.30 level. Although the pair enjoys multiple zones of nearby support, they may not be required – especially if client positioning continues to shift.

USDCAD Client Positioning Chart

Wednesday’s abrupt break higher saw a corresponding decline in clients with long exposure as evidenced in the chart above. With longs and shorts quickly approaching parity, continuation of the trend could see bears overtake USD/CAD bulls. While typically a contrarian indicator, a strong shift in positioning such as this suggests retail traders are becoming more confident in their prediction that USD/CAD is approaching overbought territory. Thus, if shorts overtake longs, it may suggest Wednesday’s rally marked the beginning of a change in trend that could see the Canadian Dollar forfeit weeks of gains as USD/CAD continues higher.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Amazon Earnings and Consumer Appetite, Will Trade Wars Steal Christmas?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

