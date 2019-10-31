Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Surges, Is This The Bottom?

The $AUD is on pace to record a 2% rise for October, but the Aussie is spiking lower into month-end. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/K9Sl1loObR https://t.co/jz9qMC1En9

-EM’s external financing conditions could continue to be challenging, but will likely be outweighed by the wide-ranging decline in global interest rates

- As a result, financial conditions have eased which could cushion risks to the downside and support the global economy through next year - Lower rates could however prompt investors to pursue higher returns, in turn raising risk to financial stability and growth

- EM banks followed the Fed’s dovish shift that signaled a more benign stance in monetary policy along with quantitative easing being reintroduced by the ECB less than a year after the termination of its asset purchase program

- Global interest rates were drastically reassessed in light of escalating trade tensions along with stalling global growth and Brexit risks

Fitch Ratings Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor Report (Oct 2019): - Easing global monetary policy will support credit growth trends in emerging and domestic markets

