EUR/USD Price Eyes 1.1200 as US Dollar Braces for FED Rate Decision
2019-10-30 10:30:00
EUR/USD Downtrend May Accelerate Ahead of Critical Economic Data
2019-10-30 07:00:00
Pre-FOMC Preview: Gold, GBP/USD and USD/JPY
2019-10-30 12:32:00
Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Untroubled by General Election Fears, FOMC Ahead
2019-10-30 08:14:00
Pre-FOMC Preview: Gold, GBP/USD and USD/JPY
2019-10-30 12:32:00
Japanese Yen to Rise if the Fed Disappoints Dovish Market Hopes
2019-10-30 05:00:00
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Pre-FOMC Preview: Gold, GBP/USD and USD/JPY
2019-10-30 12:32:00
Technical Outlook for Dow Jones, S&P 500, Oil, Gold & More
2019-10-30 13:41:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Fed Rate Cut Forecasts as Trade Hopes Take Hit
2019-10-30 05:57:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open

US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open

2019-10-30 13:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – US Dollar Rises on GDP, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

USD: The US Dollar is on the front foot following the better than expected Q3 growth figures of 1.9%, which highlighted that consumer spending had yet gain kept US growth relatively robust. Elsewhere, the ADP employment report was mixed with the headline beat offset by the weak revision, however, while the ADP report does continue to highlight that jobs growth is slowing.

US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open

Looking ahead, the key focus is the FOMC rate decision, although given that a rate cut is a foregone conclusion (95% priced in), much of the attention will be placed towards the statement alongside the press conference. Signals from Chair Powell that the Fed may look towards providing an interim break to further rate cuts could see the US Dollar higher with equity markets on the backfoot.

Fed Commentary Highlight Divide on Monetary Policy Path

US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open

ZAR: The South African Rand is on course for its largest drop this year after the Treasury projected that the budget deficit will rise to a two-decade high of 5.9% of GDP, notably higher than the prior projection in February of a 4.2% deficit. Consequently, the Finance Minster stated that the risk of a sovereign credit rating downgrade had increased since February’s budget. As a reminder, Moody’s are due to announce their latest update on South Africa’s sovereign debt on Friday. They are the last rating agency to have SA sovereign credit in investment, thus a decision to downgrade would see SA fall into junk status, to which the IMF have estimated that could lead to ZAR 20bln worth of outflows.

That said, instead of downgrading the debt, Moody’s could potentially opt for lowering their outlook from stable to negative (current status is Baa3, outlook stable).

CAD: Expectations are for the BoC to stick with its neutral bias and signal that current degree of monetary policy stimulus remains appropriate, given that Canadian data has held up as of late. Consequently, while option pricing shows that overnight implied volatility has more than doubled to account for BoC and Fed risk, the implied move a relatively tame 60pips, in which we see the latter risk as the more important in providing volatility.

US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open

US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (30/10/19)

US Dollar Rises Ahead of Fed, South African Rand Crashes, CAD Eyes BoC - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Volatility Soars on BoC and Fed Risk” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. EUR/USD Price Eyes 1.1200 as US Dollar Braces for FED Rate Decision” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Brexit Latest: Sterling (GBP) Untroubled by General Election Fears, FOMC Ahead” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

