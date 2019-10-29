US Dollar Drops on Consumer Confidence Miss Ahead of FOMC

UK PM Spokesperson says government would pull election bill if amendment passes allowing EU nationals to vote $GBP $EUR

The good news for the S&P 500 and #Nasdaq 100 is that they both broke out to new record highs, the not-so-good news is that new highs haven’t held for all that long after being notched. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/yMWqq0UwqY https://t.co/Sc4JPG8NUz

$DXY pushes to session lows as $AUD and $CHF gain https://t.co/emg7zSeyBb

New York Fed Trading desk: - Buys $7.501b of bills for reserve - offer received for bills totaling $24.105b $DXY #USD

#Gold prices remain in a bull flag formation that’s been brewing since September, and this has continued through the Q4 reversal in the US Dollar. Get your $gld technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/P0ZiKVovV5 https://t.co/epI3xLZucY

RT @Peston: Corbyn confirms that he wants 3.4m EU nationals living in the UK to be able to vote in this election. Johnson won't accept this…

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.40% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fKSGBZz80h

RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 *MNUCHIN SAYS HE’S OPEN TO LOOSER BANK RULES TO EASE REPO STRESS - BBG

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.17% US 500: 0.16% France 40: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/itUz6K15Im