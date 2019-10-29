Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Testing Support as Rate Decisions Loom

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eyes Today's Vote for Early Election
2019-10-29 08:30:00
GBP/USD May Wobble Between Brexit Woes, US Consumer Confidence
2019-10-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
S&P 500 Hits Record High as Bulls Back-Fill Justification for Risk Appetite
2019-10-29 01:13:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bull Flag on Radar Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2019-10-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DM60tAqy2B
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.26% Oil - US Crude: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O9pImm7Kdj
  • #Naturalgas: Any failure in closing above the low end of the zone would mean buyer’s hesitation. This opens the door to the price to correct lower towards the vicinity of $2.490-82.Get your market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/4OXBiubFF0 #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/a8QGLTV6pd
  • Today, I was hosted by @skynewsarabia to discuss the possible vote on UK's early election's proposal on #GBP. Additionally, expected FED's rates decision , #USDoutlook and more. Details in the link below: https://t.co/RP23qxSEie https://t.co/bs4wZwYXip
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FmdydpUFXn
  • Why trade with Bollinger Bands®? Find out as a day trader, how you can use it to your advantage:https://t.co/dwODDDSsFi @WVenketas https://t.co/TWVK8ppD2k
  • ECB's Weidmann says he is very critical of calls for green QE
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/10/29/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Eyeing-0.69-as-Selloff-Stalls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis
  • UK Government reportedly open to amendment for December 11th election
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Credit (YoY) (SEP), Actual: 6.0% Expected: N/A Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-29
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Testing Support as Rate Decisions Loom

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Testing Support as Rate Decisions Loom

2019-10-29 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Price, News and Chart:

  • Recent USD/CAD sell-off may have room to run further.
  • FOMC and BoC rate decisions and reasoning out Wednesday.

Brand New Q4 2019 USD and CAD Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

USD/CAD Price Nearing Multi-Month Support

An important 24 hours for USD/CAD traders with two central bank rate decisions on the slate Wednesday. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to leave rates unchanged at 1.75%, while the Federal Reserve is fully expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a band of 1.50% - 1.75%. If this happens, Canada will have the highest interest rates in the G7, giving the Canadian Dollar an underlying bid against its US counterpart. Canadian 2-year government bonds now offer a higher yield than comparable US Treasuries as future interest rate expectations are pirced into both currencies.

Live Data Coverage: FOMC Rate Decision - Webinar

DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/CAD 2-Yr Government Bond Yields (2014 – Oct 29, 2019)

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Testing Support as Rate Decisions Loom

USD/CAD currently trades around 1.3050, just above the multi-month low at 1.3015 and below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3128. The recent sell-off has been sharp and the pair trade comfortably below all three moving averages. If USD/CAD breaks below 1.3015, and the psychological 1.3000 level, then the next layer of support is provided by the 50% Fib retracement at 1.2960 before the October 2018 higher low at 1.2790.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (September 2018 – October 29, 2019)

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Testing Support as Rate Decisions Loom

IG Client Sentiment shows that traders are 72% net-long EURUSD, a bearish contrarian bias.

Recent daily and weekly positional changes confirm this bearish bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the US and the Canadian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eyes Today's Vote for Early Election
Brexit Briefing: GBP/USD Eyes Today's Vote for Early Election
2019-10-29 08:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.