Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Testing Support as Rate Decisions Loom

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.08%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DM60tAqy2B

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.26% Oil - US Crude: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/O9pImm7Kdj

#Naturalgas: Any failure in closing above the low end of the zone would mean buyer’s hesitation. This opens the door to the price to correct lower towards the vicinity of $2.490-82.Get your market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/4OXBiubFF0 #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/a8QGLTV6pd

Today, I was hosted by @skynewsarabia to discuss the possible vote on UK's early election's proposal on #GBP. Additionally, expected FED's rates decision , #USDoutlook and more. Details in the link below: https://t.co/RP23qxSEie https://t.co/bs4wZwYXip

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FmdydpUFXn

Why trade with Bollinger Bands®? Find out as a day trader, how you can use it to your advantage:https://t.co/dwODDDSsFi @WVenketas https://t.co/TWVK8ppD2k

ECB's Weidmann says he is very critical of calls for green QE

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Eyeing 0.69 as Selloff Stalls - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2019/10/29/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Eyeing-0.69-as-Selloff-Stalls.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis

UK Government reportedly open to amendment for December 11th election