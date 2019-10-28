We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Eyes Early Election Vote, S&P 500 at Record High on Trade War Latest - US Market Open
2019-10-28 13:00:00
US Dollar Longs Reverse as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Shorts are Slashed - COT Report
2019-10-28 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Eyes Early Election Vote, S&P 500 at Record High on Trade War Latest - US Market Open
2019-10-28 13:00:00
US Dollar Longs Reverse as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Shorts are Slashed - COT Report
2019-10-28 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Pressured But Not Beaten by US-China Trade Cheer
2019-10-28 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Fall as US Dollar Sets Up to Overturn Downtrend
2019-10-27 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision and Forward Guidance
2019-10-26 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook – Unconvincing Rally, Could Soon Fail
2019-10-28 11:00:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • President Trump says he expects to sign China trade pact at APEC meeting in Chile
  • RT @WSJ: Bitcoin briefly topped $10,000 after China's president urged more research into the open-ledger system that underpins cryptocurren…
  • RT @carlquintanilla: * S&P 500 FUTURES HIT RECORD HIGH (via @reuters)
  • RT @StockBoardAsset: 28 Oct - 08:23:14 AM - GENEVA - U.S. REJECTS CHINA REQUEST FOR $2.4 BILLION IN COMPENSATORY SANCTIONS IN WTO TARIFFS…
  • RT @LiveSquawk: - US Advance Goods Trade Balance (Sep): $-70.4Bln (est -$73.5Bln, prev -$72.8Bln) - US Wholesale Inventories (M/M) SepP: -0…
  • No 10 source claims that the government is ready to back SNP/Lib dem plan for an early election - ITV $GBP
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/oKn5Xy7otD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.15%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DUM6U4zqCR
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex as he discusses the setups we're tracking into open in his Weekly Strategy Webinar! https://t.co/dFw88WP8eH
  • RT @StockBoardAsset: U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD RISES TO SIX-WEEK HIGH AT 1.8450% US10YT=RR - [RTRS]
GBP/USD Eyes Early Election Vote, S&P 500 at Record High on Trade War Latest - US Market Open

GBP/USD Eyes Early Election Vote, S&P 500 at Record High on Trade War Latest - US Market Open

2019-10-28 13:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – GBP/USD Eyes Snap Election Vote, S&P 500 at Record High on Trade War Latest

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

USD: Tentative trade in FX markets with major pairs holding relatively tight ranges ahead of this week’s key risk events, in particular the Fed rate decision. The US Dollar is mixed to begin the week amid increased optimism over US-China trade wars stemming from reports that the Phase 1 agreement is almost finalised with President Trump expecting the pact to be signed in time for the APEC summit in Chile (Nov 16-17). Consequently, safe-havens are slightly softer as equity markets and bond yields gain with the S&P 500 opening at an all-time high. On the technical front, support for the USD is situated at 97.50-60.

EUR: Modest outperformance in the Euro to begin the week, having found support around last week’s lows. However, further momentum on the upside has been curbed with a sizeable 1.3bln option expiry situated at 1.11. Alongside this, the near-term direction in the Euro is likely to centre around the Federal Reserve’s guidance as opposed to the rate announcement, given that the markets are priced for another 25bps cut and thus, trading in the Euro may be relatively tepid until Wednesday’s announcement.

GBP: The EU have agreed to accept the UK’s request for an extension with the new deadline now at January 31st, 2020. Although, given that this was widely expected, GBP/USD was unmoved and instead focused on the prospect of a snap-election with government sources highlighting that No 10 could back the SNP and Lib Dems plan for an early election on December 9th. As such, the renewed political uncertainty tied to a snap election could see GBP/USD struggle to extend higher.

Today’s timeline of events

1730GMT – Motion on an Early Parliamentary General Election

90-minute debate

1900GMT – Approximate Time of Vote on Early Election

GBP/USD Eyes Early Election Vote, S&amp;P 500 at Record High on Trade War Latest - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (28/10/19)

GBP/USD Eyes Early Election Vote, S&amp;P 500 at Record High on Trade War Latest - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. US Dollar Longs Reverse as EUR/USD & GBP/USD Shorts are Slashed - COT Report” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  2. Crude Oil Technical Outlook – Unconvincing Rally, Could Soon Fail” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  3. Gold Price Forecast - Chart Breakout Suggest Higher Prices Ahead” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  4. Canadian Dollar USD/CAD Price Trades Lower at a Risk of Reversal by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast - Chart Breakout Suggest Higher Prices Ahead
Gold Price Forecast - Chart Breakout Suggest Higher Prices Ahead
2019-10-28 08:05:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
Gold Prices Steady Despite US-China Trade Hopes as Market Eyes Fed
2019-10-28 06:08:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
2019-10-25 13:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.